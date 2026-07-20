Corey Seager's return to the MLB was short-lived, as a collision at the plate led to a concussion and a subsequent injury list placement. This incident highlights the challenges of managing concussions in professional sports, especially in a high-impact sport like baseball. Seager's struggle with concussions adds to a history of injuries, including a recent lower back inflammation that sidelined him for 19 games. The player's performance had been slumping, with a .179 batting average and a 27-game hitless streak, but his return to the active roster was cut short by the concussion. Manager Skip Schumaker emphasized the tricky nature of concussions, noting the foggy and light-headed symptoms that can persist even after initial signs appear clear. The incident raises questions about the thoroughness of injury assessments and the potential long-term consequences of concussions in athletes. Seager's case serves as a reminder of the importance of proper concussion management and the need for ongoing research to improve player safety in sports.
Corey Seager's Concussion IL Update: Rangers Star Sidelined After Plate Collision (2026)
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