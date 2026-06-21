Corbin Carroll's Speedy Recovery: Diamondbacks Expecting Quick Return (2026)

Here's a bold prediction: Corbin Carroll might be back on the field sooner than you think. But here's where it gets controversial... While the Diamondbacks aren’t publicly confirming it, insiders suggest Carroll’s remarkable recovery pace and unwavering work ethic could see him ready for Opening Day—or very soon after. And this is the part most people miss: the team’s outfield adjustments hint at their confidence in his return timeline. Originally, manager Torey Lovullo planned to shift center fielder Alek Thomas to right field until Carroll was back. However, Thomas has been spotted in left field during early camp sessions, a move that makes sense only if Carroll is expected to return before Lourdes Gurriel, who’s also sidelined with a knee injury. Is this a strategic gamble, or a well-calculated move? Among the injured outfielders, Gurriel’s recovery seems to be the bigger question mark, while Carroll’s history of bouncing back quickly has the team quietly optimistic. For fantasy baseball managers, this could be a game-changer—especially if Carroll’s return aligns with the start of the season. But here’s the question: Are you willing to bet on Carroll’s speedy recovery, or is this optimism premature? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!