Coquitlam School Threats: RCMP Confirms Connection (2026)

Coquitlam's Schools Under Siege: A Tale of Connected Threats and Community Concern

The Coquitlam School District faced a challenging week, with two secondary schools, Centennial and Gleneagle, placed under a 'hold and secure' order on Thursday. The RCMP confirmed that these incidents are interconnected, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

The 'hold and secure' protocol, a critical safety measure, was activated at the request of the RCMP, who were present at both schools for an extended period. Inspector Todd Balaban, acting officer in charge of the Coquitlam RCMP, addressed the community, emphasizing the swift actions taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

This incident follows a similar pattern from the previous day, where eight schools across Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam were placed under the same protocol due to numerous threats. An elementary school in Port Moody was also affected, indicating a broader concern within the region.

Balaban revealed that the threats were received via phone calls, and the investigation is ongoing. He urged the public to contact the police with any information, emphasizing the seriousness with which every threat is treated.

See Also Inquest into Police Shooting of Eishia Hudson: Uncovering the Truth

The impact on the community was palpable, as Sharon Perry, a concerned parent, shared her experience outside Centennial School. Hearing the school was under 'hold and secure' again filled her with fear and helplessness. The sight of police officers, their large guns, and the blocked streets only added to the anxiety.

Perry expressed a desire for improved communication from the school district, highlighting the emotional toll of such events on parents and students. The investigation's sensitivity and the need to protect its integrity were noted, with Balaban assuring the public that the RCMP takes every threat with the utmost seriousness.

As the story unfolds, the Coquitlam community grapples with the interconnected threats, seeking answers and support. The RCMP's commitment to transparency and safety remains a focal point, inviting further discussion and engagement from the public.