Copyright Dispute: 'Dhurandhar 2' Faces Legal Battle Over 'Oye Oye' Song (2026)

In the world of Bollywood, where success and box office numbers often take center stage, a recent legal dispute has brought to light the intricate web of copyright and ownership that underpins the industry. The case of Trimurti Films vs. Aditya Dhar's production house, Rang De Lal (Oye Oye), has not only cast a shadow over the success of 'Dhurandhar 2' but has also sparked a broader discussion about the importance of respecting intellectual property rights in the entertainment sector.

The Dispute Unveiled

At the heart of this legal battle is the song 'Tirchi Topiwala' from the 1989 film 'Tridev', starring Sunny Deol. Trimurti Films claims ownership of this popular track, composed by Anand–Milind with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. They accuse Dhar's production house of unauthorized use of the song in 'Dhurandhar 2', either in its original form or a substantially similar version, without securing the necessary license.

What makes this case particularly intriguing is the commercial use of the song across various platforms. According to Trimurti, the track has been utilized in theatrical releases, digital streaming services, and promotional content, all without their consent. This has led to a significant financial dispute, with Trimurti seeking compensation for the unauthorized use.

The Court's Intervention

The Delhi High Court, recognizing the financial nature of the dispute, has ordered mediation to resolve the issues of royalty and compensation. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela suggested that the parties could find common ground through a mediated settlement, which is a positive step towards a peaceful resolution. The court's decision to appoint a senior mediator underscores the importance of finding a mutually agreeable solution.

Broader Implications

This case raises important questions about the protection of intellectual property in the Indian film industry. It highlights the need for a robust legal framework that ensures artists and creators are compensated fairly for their work. The unauthorized use of copyrighted material not only affects the financial well-being of the creators but also undermines the very essence of artistic expression and innovation.

From my perspective, this dispute serves as a reminder that the entertainment industry, like any other, is built on the hard work and creativity of its artists. It is crucial to respect and honor the rights of these creators, not only for ethical reasons but also for the long-term sustainability of the industry. The court's intervention is a welcome step towards fostering a culture of respect for intellectual property rights.

Looking Ahead

As the mediation process unfolds, it will be fascinating to see how the parties navigate the complexities of the dispute. The outcome will not only impact the financial aspects of the case but also set a precedent for how similar disputes are handled in the Indian film industry. Personally, I believe that this case has the potential to spark a much-needed conversation about the importance of intellectual property rights and the need for a more robust legal framework to protect them.

In conclusion, the legal battle between Trimurti Films and Aditya Dhar's production house is a stark reminder of the delicate balance between artistic expression and intellectual property rights. It is a call to action for the industry to reevaluate its practices and ensure that the creators' rights are respected and protected. As the mediation process unfolds, we can only hope for a fair and mutually agreeable resolution that sets a positive precedent for the future of the Indian film industry.