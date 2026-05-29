Coperni Shocks Fashion World: Withdrawing from Paris Fashion Week, Founders Cite Shareholder Conflict

In a surprising move, Coperni, the fashion label renowned for its avant-garde runway shows, has decided to skip the upcoming Paris Fashion Week. This decision comes as a result of a dispute between the founders, Arnaud Vaillant and Sebastien Meyer, and their shareholders, Tomorrow London. The founders revealed that the partnership, which began in 2019, has now turned sour, hindering Coperni's growth and development.

Vaillant and Meyer stated, "Our collaboration with Tomorrow London, which we believed would propel our label forward, has unfortunately deteriorated. This has left Coperni in a challenging position." The designers emphasized that this withdrawal is not a step back but a strategic move to regain control over their brand's destiny.

But here's where it gets controversial: Is this a sign of the challenges emerging designers face when partnering with investors? Coperni's innovative fashion shows, like the LAN party in an e-sports arena, have pushed the boundaries of traditional runways. Yet, this creative vision may have clashed with shareholder expectations.

The brand's expansion into beauty with the C+ collection, blending fashion and skincare, showcases their bold approach. However, such creative risks might not align with investors' financial goals. Are these conflicts inevitable in the fashion industry?

As Coperni navigates this complex situation, the fashion world awaits their next move. Will they find a way to reconcile creative freedom and shareholder interests? Or will this lead to a new era of designer-investor relations? Share your thoughts below!