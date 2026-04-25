Canada's cootie catcher, a Toronto-based four-piece band, is a unique musical outfit that defies easy categorization. Their music is a blend of past and present, a collision of history and modernity, creating a sound that is both twitchy and bright, young and present-tense.

The band's name, cootie catcher, is intriguing, and their video call backdrop, a massive Lady and the Unicorn tapestry, sets the stage for an unexpected journey. But it's their music that truly captivates, with jangly indie pop guitars, tinny drum machines, and live-triggered glitches, creating a sound that is both familiar and refreshingly new.

The band's members, Nolan Jakupovski, Anita Fowl, Sophia Chavez, and Joseph Shemoun, have a fascinating dynamic. Despite their diverse musical tastes and individual songwriting styles, they manage to create a cohesive sound. Their songwriting process is a loose-rules auction, where practicality often determines who sings which song, ensuring a balanced distribution of fast and slow, moody and giddy tracks.

What sets cootie catcher apart is their approach to laptops and technology. Unlike some laptop-twee peers, they don't let the computer dissolve the song structure. Instead, they use it to add unexpected elements, like a whistle, a wrong-sounding hi-hat, or an uncanny clatter, creating a unique and playful sound.

Their upcoming third album, 'Something We All Got,' is a testament to this approach. The album retains the band's raw energy while smoothing out the edges, blending live instruments with computer-created counterparts seamlessly. The songs explore themes of work, money, relationships, and the challenges of adult life, all while maintaining a sense of hope and authenticity.

The band's dynamic is further revealed in their songwriting process. Three-quarters of the band have known each other since Catholic high school in Mississauga, and their friendship is evident in their music. They joke about their diverse musical tastes, with no shared 'desert island band' picks, yet they manage to find a common ground in their songwriting. This cohesion is partly due to their shared mundane experiences, which they weave into their lyrics, creating a relatable and unified narrative.

But here's where it gets controversial: cootie catcher's relationship with nostalgia is complex. They are suspicious of anything that feels like costume play, especially in the lo-fi realm. They aim for timelessness rather than deliberate throwback sounds, preferring hi-fi and crisp production. This stance might spark differing opinions among fans and critics alike, as it challenges the notion of genre and authenticity.

The band's name, cootie catcher, and their album title, 'Something We All Got,' are also intriguing choices. The album title, an acronym for SWAG, serves as a personal 'be yourself' mantra, but it's also a playful jab at indie album titles. This self-awareness and humor add another layer to their artistic identity.

In conclusion, cootie catcher is a band that challenges conventions, both musically and conceptually. Their sound is a unique blend of genres and eras, and their approach to songwriting and technology is refreshingly unconventional. As they navigate the complexities of late-stage capitalism and the challenges of modern life, their music remains bright, hopeful, and deeply human. And this is the part most people miss: cootie catcher is not just a band; they're a testament to the power of individuality and collaboration, creating something truly special in a world that often feels like it's one step ahead.