Cooper Trembath: North Melbourne's Rising Star (2026)

The AFL Rising Star nomination for Cooper Trembath is a testament to his rapid rise in the football world. As a rookie, Trembath's journey from the Eastern Football Netball League to the AFL in just a few months is nothing short of remarkable. His performance against Carlton on Good Friday, where he kicked three goals and demonstrated exceptional efficiency, has undoubtedly solidified his place in the spotlight.

What makes Trembath's story even more intriguing is his mid-season draft entry. Initially overlooked in the initial draft, he was given a second chance and seized it with both hands. His three goals against Brisbane in round seven were a turning point, showcasing his potential and earning him a spot in the seniors.

The 20-year-old's consistency is impressive. In just seven AFL appearances, he has managed to score three goals in five of those games, averaging an impressive 2.4 goals per game. This level of performance has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by the Rising Star nomination.

However, it's not just about the numbers. Trembath's ability to adapt and excel in different roles is what sets him apart. His versatility and willingness to learn are qualities that every team dreams of having. As a rookie, he has quickly become a fan favorite, with his story resonating with many.

The Rising Star nomination is a well-deserved recognition of Trembath's talent and hard work. It highlights the potential for young players to make a significant impact, even if they are not drafted in the initial rounds. It also serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes, showing that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible.

In my opinion, the AFL should take note of Trembath's journey. It demonstrates the importance of giving every player a chance, regardless of their draft position. It also emphasizes the value of a strong development program, which can transform overlooked talents into rising stars. As the league continues to evolve, embracing such diverse talent will be crucial for its future success.