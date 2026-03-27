Cooper Flagg's Historic Night: Breaking NBA Records and Making History (2026)

Cooper Flagg, a 19-year-old rookie, shattered the NBA record for most points scored by a teenager, amassing 49 points in a thrilling 123-121 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. This achievement broke the franchise record previously held by Mark Aguirre, whose jersey was honored at halftime. Flagg's stellar performance was a testament to his talent and hard work, leaving him feeling blessed and grateful.

Flagg's journey to this milestone began with a challenging start. He struggled in the first quarter, making only one of four shots and trailing by 15 points. However, he ignited in the second quarter, showcasing his exceptional shooting skills. He drained 8 of 9 shots, including a remarkable 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, and 5 of 5 free throws. This explosive performance resulted in 23 points in the second quarter and a staggering 25 points by halftime, both of which were new highs for the Mavericks this season.

His opponent, Kon Knueppel, a fellow rookie and roommate from Duke, also had a stellar night. Knueppel set his own career-high with 34 points and hit crucial free throws in the final seconds, showcasing his own impressive skills. Despite the friendly rivalry, Flagg and Knueppel shared a special bond, with Flagg referring to Knueppel as his 'brother for life'.

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The night's excitement extended beyond the court, as the two leading contenders for the Rookie of the Year award showcased their talent. Flagg's impressive 19.5 points per game average, coupled with Knueppel's 18.9 points, set the stage for an intriguing future match-up on March 3 in Charlotte. The Mavericks' loss to the Hornets on Thursday night will undoubtedly be a memorable moment for both players, as they reflect on their collective efforts and the potential for future success.