Cooper Flagg's 16-Point Performance in Mavs' Loss to Lakers (2026)

Imagine a thrilling NBA showdown where a team’s fortunes flip in the blink of an eye—a 15-point lead vanishing in just seven minutes. That’s exactly what happened when the Los Angeles Lakers staged a dramatic comeback to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 116-110 on Saturday night. But here’s where it gets controversial: was it Luka Doncic’s emotional return to Dallas or the Lakers’ late-game heroics that truly stole the show? Let’s dive in.

In his second visit to Dallas since the blockbuster trade nearly a year ago, Luka Doncic delivered a stellar performance with 33 points and 11 assists. Yet, it wasn’t enough to stop the Lakers, who erased a 15-point deficit in the final seven minutes. LeBron James, who scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, played a pivotal role. However, it was Rui Hachimura’s back-to-back three-pointers—including a four-point play—that shifted the momentum decisively in the Lakers’ favor. Doncic, now 4-0 against his former team, even turned to the Mavericks’ bench and declared the game over after a driving layup sealed the deal.

And this is the part most people miss: the Mavericks had dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Lakers 41-14 to turn a 13-point deficit into a 14-point lead. Brandon Williams, with 20 points, was instrumental in a 10-2 run to close the quarter. Cooper Flagg, the Newport native, also shone for Dallas with 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, showcasing his all-around talent.

Max Christie, who arrived in Dallas alongside the injured Anthony Davis in the Doncic trade, scored 24 points, while Naji Marshall added 21 points and 11 rebounds. Despite their efforts, the Mavericks’ season-best four-game winning streak came to an end.

The Lakers’ rally began with less than seven minutes remaining, sparked by LeBron James after a slow start that saw him with a minus-28 rating early in the fourth. Doncic, meanwhile, avoided the emotional turmoil of his first return to Dallas last season, when he was moved to tears during a tribute video. The NBA’s scoring leader went 14-of-15 from the free-throw line, showcasing his consistency.

Here’s the bold question: Did the Lakers’ comeback highlight their resilience, or did the Mavericks crumble under pressure? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Looking ahead, the Lakers continue their eight-game road trip—the longest of the season—with a visit to Chicago on Monday. Meanwhile, the Mavericks head to Milwaukee on Sunday, aiming to bounce back from this heart-wrenching loss. One thing’s for sure: this game will be remembered for its dramatic twists and turns, leaving fans on both sides with plenty to debate.