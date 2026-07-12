Cook Government Proposes Cat Amendment Bill: Curfews and Restrictions for Perth Cats (2026)

Bold shift ahead: a proposed Cat Amendment (Local Laws) Bill could let WA local councils impose their own cat containment rules, potentially bringing curfews and stricter restrictions across Perth.

What’s changing

- The Cook Government plans to advance the Cat Amendment (Local Laws) Bill, which would empower local governments to draft and enforce their own cat-related laws tailored to their communities.

- Local Government Minister Hannah Beazley says the move supports responsible cat ownership and allows councils to engage residents on containment approaches, producing local laws that suit community needs.

- Possible measures include restricting cats to their owners’ premises, banning cats from public areas, and introducing cat curfews. Councils would also consider transition arrangements for households with outdoor cats and explore additional support strategies for outdoor cat owners.

Context and history

- The push follows a WA Legislative Council decision last year to disallow a proposed City of Bayswater local law, after a review found parts of it exceeded the Cat Act 2011. The Joint Standing Committee on Delegated Legislation flagged confinement and control provisions as not aligning with state law.

- Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis acknowledged some elements were reasonable (e.g., prohibiting cats from newly listed public places like Brickworks Lake) but argued that creating new confinement restrictions via local laws isn’t compatible with the current Cat Act.

- In another recent development, the City of Stirling abandoned its plan to tighten rules on free-roaming cats, noting the likelihood of rejection by a legislative review panel.

Impact on wildlife and pets

- Government figures estimate roaming pet cats kill millions of birds, reptiles, and small mammals annually.

- Keeping cats indoors or contained generally correlates with better health and fewer injuries for cats.

- WA Feral Cat Working Group data suggested nearly 80% of local governments favored implementing permanent containment laws for pet cats, highlighting strong interest in stronger wildlife protection measures.

Public consultation and review

- The Cook Government is also conducting a statutory review of the Cat Act 2011 and is inviting written submissions on topics such as registration, enforcement and compliance, sterilisation, microchipping, breeding, and potential limits on the number of cats owned.

Why this matters

- If enacted, the Bill could lead to regional variations in cat containment rules, balancing wildlife protection with pet ownership realities. Proponents argue it protects native species and supports responsible ownership; critics may worry about overreach or inconsistency across councils.

- A key question for readers: should cat containment be governed primarily at the state level for uniformity, or should local councils have the authority to tailor rules to their unique ecosystems and communities? Share your view in the comments.