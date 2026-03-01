Controversial Interception! Did the Bills Get Robbed? Broncos vs. Bills Overtime Breakdown (2026)

That call... it's still echoing in Buffalo! On January 18, 2026, a single play in the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High left Bills fans stunned. Let's dive into the controversial interception call that had everyone talking.

Here's the situation: Brandin Cooks, a receiver for the Bills, appeared to make a spectacular catch on a pass from quarterback Josh Allen. The images tell the story: Cooks seemingly secured the ball, but Denver Broncos' Ja'Quan McMillian was right there, fighting for possession.

Image 1: Ja'Quan McMillian of the Denver Broncos gets one hand in as Brandin Cooks of the Buffalo Bills tries to haul in a pass during overtime.

Ja'Quan McMillian of the Denver Broncos gets one hand in as Brandin Cooks of the Buffalo Bills tries to haul in a pass during overtime. Image 2: Brandin Cooks appears to make a great catch.

Brandin Cooks appears to make a great catch. Image 3: Ja'quan McMillian of the Denver Broncos gets one hand in as Brandin Cooks of the Buffalo Bills tries to haul in the pass.

Ja'quan McMillian of the Denver Broncos gets one hand in as Brandin Cooks of the Buffalo Bills tries to haul in the pass. Image 4: Ja'quan McMillian of the Denver Broncos and Brandin Cooks of the Buffalo Bills fight for the ball as Cooks goes to the ground.

Ja'quan McMillian of the Denver Broncos and Brandin Cooks of the Buffalo Bills fight for the ball as Cooks goes to the ground. Image 5: Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks was not ruled to have caught the ball and been down by contact.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks was not ruled to have caught the ball and been down by contact. Image 6: Ja'quan McMillian of the Denver Broncos completes stripping the ball from Brandin Cooks as he is on the ground.

Ja'quan McMillian of the Denver Broncos completes stripping the ball from Brandin Cooks as he is on the ground. Image 7: Ja'quan McMillian of the Denver Broncos rolls away from Brandin Cooks with the ball.

Ja'quan McMillian of the Denver Broncos rolls away from Brandin Cooks with the ball. Image 8: Ja'quan McMillian of the Denver Broncos celebrates after pulling the ball from Brandin Cooks.

But here's where it gets controversial... the officials ruled it an interception, with McMillian having stripped the ball from Cooks before he could secure possession. The images show a close play, with both players battling for the ball as Cooks went to the ground. The crucial question is: Did Cooks have full control of the ball long enough to be considered a completed catch before McMillian dislodged it?

And this is the part most people miss... there was no review initiated by the officials. This forced Bills coach Sean McDermott to call a timeout, clearly wanting to challenge the ruling.

This play sparked immediate debate. Was it a good call? Or did the officials get it wrong, costing the Bills a crucial opportunity?