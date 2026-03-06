Controversial Figure: Why St. Thomas College Cancelled Lecture by Vinod K. Jose (2026)

Kerala's St. Thomas College Cancels Lecture by Controversial Figure: A Look at the Controversy and Its Implications

'The first disinvitation is always sweet, when you feel your presence itself is de-settling for a certain audience.' - Vinod K. Jose

In a recent development, Kerala's prestigious St. Thomas College has canceled its annual memorial lecture, sparking controversy and raising questions about academic freedom and the state of Indian democracy. The lecture, which was to be delivered by Vinod K. Jose, former editor of The Caravan magazine and founder of the Wayanad Literature Festival, was scheduled to discuss 'The State of Indian Democracy.'

But here's where it gets controversial... On February 3, Jose announced on social media that his invitation to deliver the keynote speech was canceled by the college authorities, who deemed him a 'controversial figure.' This decision has sparked a debate about the role of academic institutions in fostering open dialogue and the potential impact of political influence on educational institutions.

'The political science department had asked me to choose my own topic for the keynote address. I suggested two topics - one, the global decline of democracy, and the other being the state of Indian democracy. The second was selected by the department as apt for the address.' - Vinod K. Jose

According to Jose, the college had initially invited him to speak on 'The State of Indian Democracy' and had given him the freedom to choose a date. However, he was later informed by a co-speaker that the college authorities had decided to disinvite him due to his controversial status. This decision has raised questions about the criteria for determining a 'controversial figure' and the potential impact on academic freedom.

'St Thomas Pala is a Catholic diocese-managed college. These are interesting times we live in. If not all, at least a section of the Christian society in Kerala are tiptoeing the RSS-BJP line of blocking relevant, transparent conversations at the least, and at its maximum, working to help the Hindu right get a foothold in Kerala.' - Vinod K. Jose

In his social media post, Jose attributed the cancellation to the 'RSS-BJP's line' to block important conversations and 'get a foothold in Kerala.' He also suggested that a section of Christian society in Kerala are 'tiptoeing' the RSS's line. This interpretation has sparked further debate about the role of religious and political influences in academic institutions and the potential impact on free speech and open dialogue.

'A recurring complaint I hear from the management of Christian educational institutions these days is that the quality of their students is declining. But the question is also about the quality these colleges offer their students. When a management decides to censor ideas and experiences that students should be exposed to—an integral part of social science education—why then complain about quality? We shall be rearing eggs in the name of St Thomas, as opposed to the martyr that he was of ideas.' - Vinod K. Jose

The cancellation of the lecture has also raised concerns about the quality of education offered by the college and the potential impact on students' exposure to diverse ideas and experiences. This has sparked a broader discussion about the role of academic institutions in fostering critical thinking and open dialogue, and the potential consequences of censorship and political influence on educational institutions.

'Last October, St.Thomas College’s 75th anniversary celebrations had garnered state-wide attention as its closing ceremony was inaugurated by President of India Droupadi Murmu. Sources familiar with the management in the college told The Wire that the presence of Jose, widely known for his critical views, in the college was viewed by the college authorities as something that could jeopardise the institution's international donations, given the fact that the Narendra Modi government has set a new high in cancelling FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010) licences over the last 11 years.'

The controversy surrounding the cancellation of the lecture has also raised questions about the role of political influence on educational institutions and the potential impact on international donations. This has sparked a broader discussion about the relationship between politics and education, and the potential consequences for academic freedom and open dialogue.

As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the college authorities will respond to the growing criticism and how this incident will impact the future of academic freedom and open dialogue in Kerala's educational institutions.