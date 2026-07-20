Control Resonant: Faster Combat, New Protagonist, and Open Manhattan - Everything We Know! (2026)

The upcoming Control Resonant is a highly anticipated sequel, but it's not your typical Soulslike game. The reveal trailer showcased a departure from the original, with a new protagonist, a transformed Manhattan setting, and a unique combat system. But here's where it gets intriguing: the game promises an action-packed experience, challenging the notion of a 'Souls lite' genre.

A New Adventure Unveiled:

The trailer introduces Dylan, Jesse Faden's brother, as the new playable character. Say goodbye to the familiar Brutalist architecture and hello to a mind-bending Manhattan, twisted and folded upon itself. And forget Jesse's iconic Service Weapon; Dylan wields the Aberrant, a massive hammer that brings combat up close and personal.

Action-Driven Gameplay:

Lead gameplay designer Sergey Mohov emphasizes that Control Resonant is not a Soulslike. It's an action-driven game where players take charge, pushing forward with an aggressive playstyle. The melee combat, reminiscent of Ninja Gaiden, is designed to be fast-paced and engaging. But is it too fast? That's a question that might spark some debate among fans of the genre.

Building Your Character:

Remedy labels Control Resonant as an action-RPG, offering a deep system for character customization. Talents, such as Perfect Dodge and Extended Dash, enhance your combat abilities. The Gap, similar to Alan Wake 2's Mind Place, allows players to test and tweak their abilities, including the Aberrant's forms and combo enders. But beware, you can't unlock everything in one playthrough, adding a layer of replay value.

A World to Explore:

Manhattan is divided into distinct districts, each with its own visual flair. Remedy aims to improve upon the map from the first game, making it easier to navigate. Players can choose between main quests and side quests, uncover secrets, and immerse themselves in the world-building. The new dialogue system, inspired by Firewatch, adds depth to character interactions, allowing conversations to flow naturally without interrupting gameplay.

Technical Enhancements:

Remedy has optimized its Northlight engine, improving draw distance and allowing for more enemies on screen. The team aims for a smooth 60fps across all platforms. Additionally, the game's narrative will influence enemy respawn mechanics, adding a layer of complexity.

Music as a Bond:

Music plays a significant role in Control Resonant's world. Zoe, a new character, is central to this musical theme, creating a unique bond with Dylan. The music isn't just a backdrop but becomes an integral part of the gameplay flow, enhancing the overall experience.

Release Date Speculation:

While the release date remains a mystery, the game's development progress suggests a potential release closer to the original Control's launch window. With Grand Theft Auto 6's release looming, the competition for attention is fierce. But Control Resonant's unique combat and world-building might just be the edge it needs to stand out. Will it live up to the hype? Only time will tell.

What do you think about Control Resonant's departure from the Soulslike genre? Are you excited about the action-driven gameplay and unique combat system? Share your thoughts in the comments below!