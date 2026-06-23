Container Gardening Ideas for 2026: Top New Annual Plants (2026)

It's time to get creative with your green thumbs and plan those captivating container gardens! But here's where it gets tricky: with so many options, how do you choose the right plants? And this is the part most gardeners struggle with, especially when faced with the abundance of choices at garden centres.

February is the perfect month to start planning your container gardens, and the options are already buzzing with excitement. Garden centres in Manitoba are bustling with pre-rooted seedlings for perennials and annuals, gearing up for the spring sales frenzy. The demand for unique plants is so high that retailers are placing orders as early as July to meet the spring rush!

Duayne Friesen, a sales representative for Ball Seed, offers valuable insights into the latest trends. He recommends taking a moment to reflect on what thrived in your garden last year, especially during hot and dry weather. This reflection will guide you in making informed choices for the upcoming season.

New Annuals to Watch Out For:

Pansies: The Top Wave Pansy Series is a game-changer, boasting 25% larger flowers than its predecessor, the Cool Wave Pansy. These beauties are bred to have flowers that cascade down to the plant's crown. The Pink Shades variety, with its light to deep pink hues, is a stunning choice for containers and baskets. Coleus Sweet Paprika: This variety is a true showstopper with its deep red-wine leaves and a hint of orange when grown in the sun. Its compact form, reaching about 46 cm tall, and late-flowering nature make it a gardener's dream. Dahlias: For those who love dahlias but prefer not to start from tubers, the Venti series offers early-flowering varieties like PinkBurst and FireBurst. These double-flowered anemone-type dahlias are easy to care for and resistant to powdery mildew. PinkBurst, a Retailer's Choice award winner, features pink petals, while FireBurst showcases bright red petals with a dominant yellow crest. Angelonia: A resilient plant that thrives in hot and dry conditions, Angelonia has been gaining popularity. The Guardian Angel series, the newest and tallest, includes the stunning Guardian Angel Pink, which Friesen recommends as a centerpiece in planters. Petunias: Look out for the Easy Wave Pink Pearl and Headliner Crystal Pink varieties. Easy Wave Pink Pearl has soft pink flowers with violet-rose veining, while Headliner Crystal Pink is a top seller with a mounded, trailing habit and abundant flowers. Salvias and Zinnias: The Mystical Salvia series introduces intriguing narrow flower spikes in blue or white. Salvia Mystical White stands out with its crisp white flowers. Zinnia Elegant Hot Mixture is a new dwarf series with large, double-crested flowers in a captivating blend of warm colors. Calibrachoa: Superbells Magic Double Grapefruit from Proven Winners is a vigorous variety with a trailing habit and vibrant flowers that change from lemon-yellow to pink. Its popularity has led to limited availability, but rest assured, it can still be found locally. Sweet Potato Vine: Sweet Caroline Sweetheart Shadowstorm is a unique addition with heart-shaped leaves that are nearly black with green speckles. Its controlled growth makes it an excellent choice for containers.

With these exciting options, it's time to start planning your container gardens. But remember, the key to success is choosing plants that suit your garden's conditions and your personal preferences. Happy gardening!

What are your thoughts on these new plant varieties? Do you have any favorites or unique combinations in mind for your container gardens this year? Share your ideas and opinions in the comments below!