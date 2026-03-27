Construction Company Donor's Spray: Utes, Jet-Skis, and Political Donations (2026)

Billions in Taxpayer Dollars, Luxury Gifts, and Political Donations: The Dark Underbelly of Victoria’s Big Build

February 17, 2026 — 12:19pm

Victoria’s ambitious $38 billion Suburban Rail Loop project is mired in controversy, with allegations of corruption, gangland ties, and questionable political donations threatening to derail its progress. But here’s where it gets even more shocking: while the spotlight has been on one contractor’s ties to notorious figure Mick Gatto, a veteran construction industry insider claims the real scandal lies elsewhere—in a web of luxury gifts, undisclosed donors, and systemic corruption. And this is the part most people miss: the alleged gifting of expensive utes and jet-skis to project managers, which could be just the tip of the iceberg.

Anthony Ciccone, owner of Cycon Civil and co-owner of Project Labour Solutions (PLS), has fired back after revelations of his $3264 donation to the Victorian Labor Party in 2022. In a message to The Age, Ciccone questioned why the media hasn’t scrutinized a major subcontractor he claims gifted Toyota SR5 utes and three jet-skis to Suburban Rail Loop project managers. This subcontractor, he alleges, was removed from the project due to these gifts. But Ciccone’s broader point is this: why are only certain donors being singled out when the entire Big Build program seems rife with questionable practices?

The Suburban Rail Loop: A $38 Billion Project Under Fire

The Victorian government has committed approximately one-third of the project’s anticipated $38 billion cost, with $2.2 billion secured from the federal government. The remaining funding is expected to come from parking levies, land taxes, and developer charges. But as the project moves forward, allegations of corruption and improper influence are casting a shadow over its integrity.

A Web of Donations and Allegations

Ciccone’s comments come on the heels of The Age’s report that Victorian Labor collected thousands of dollars from firms now under police scrutiny for suspected corrupt payments. These firms include a traffic management company whose owner has been charged by Victoria Police’s anti-corruption taskforce, a subcontractor facing a federal probe for allegedly bribing a CFMEU boss, and two firms represented by Mick Gatto. Premier Jacinta Allan has defended the donations as lawful and declared, but the public is left wondering: at what cost?

The Role of the CFMEU and Gangland Figures

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining, and Energy Union (CFMEU) has been a central player in this saga. Ciccone’s own firm, PLS, employs the wife of ex-union boss Derek Christopher, who was described as corrupt by lawyer Geoffrey Watson. Additionally, Ciccone’s company has partnered with a firm run by an ex-Finks bikie, Tom Estcourt, who recently faced court over possession of anabolic steroids. These connections raise troubling questions about the influence of gangland figures in taxpayer-funded projects.

The $15 Billion Question

One of the most explosive claims is that $15 billion has been lost to corruption in the Big Build program. This estimate, made by Geoffrey Watson and backed by the Fair Work Commission, has been dismissed by Premier Allan as “untested.” But here’s the controversial part: if even a fraction of this figure is accurate, it represents a staggering misuse of public funds. Shouldn’t this allegation be thoroughly investigated? And if so, why isn’t it?

The Call for Greater Transparency

Both the state opposition and the Greens are pushing for new powers for Victoria’s corruption watchdog, IBAC, to “follow the dollar” and investigate how taxpayer funds are used by subcontractors and labour hire firms. This move could shed light on the opaque financial dealings within the Big Build program. But will the government grant IBAC these powers? And more importantly, will it address the systemic issues that have allowed corruption to flourish?

Thought-Provoking Questions for You

Is it enough for political donations to be lawful and declared, or should there be stricter rules to prevent conflicts of interest?

How much taxpayer money lost to corruption is too much to ignore? Should the $15 billion figure be independently verified?

What role should unions and gangland figures play in taxpayer-funded projects, if any?

The Suburban Rail Loop was meant to be a symbol of progress and innovation. Instead, it’s becoming a cautionary tale about the dangers of unchecked influence and lack of transparency. What do you think? Is this a problem that can be fixed, or is it too deeply ingrained? Share your thoughts in the comments below.