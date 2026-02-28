Constitution Hill's Future: Ex-Jockeys Weigh In on Flat vs. Hurdles (2026)

The future of Constitution Hill, the once-dominant hurdler, is sparking heated debates in the racing world. Is his recent Flat success a sign of things to come, or should he return to the hurdles where he once reigned supreme? This question has divided experts, with former jump jockey Barry Geraghty leading the charge for a triumphant return to Cheltenham. Geraghty, who discovered Constitution Hill as a foal, believes the nine-year-old still has the potential for a 'special day' at the Unibet Champion Hurdle, despite his recent struggles. But here's where it gets controversial: many, including fellow jump racing professionals, argue that Constitution Hill's stunning Flat debut at Southwell signals a new path, one that could see him excel at Group level races. Geraghty, however, remains steadfast in his belief, stating, 'He’s something special, he has so much class.' He acknowledges the challenges Constitution Hill has faced, including falls and setbacks, but sees his Southwell victory as a turning point, a 'great story, but hopefully the start of a better one.' And this is the part most people miss: Geraghty's optimism is rooted in his firsthand knowledge of the horse's exceptional talent, having witnessed his 'engine' from a young age. Yet, the decision isn't straightforward. Trainer Nicky Henderson and owner Michael Buckley must weigh the risks of returning to hurdles, where Constitution Hill has fallen in three of his last four starts, against the allure of Flat racing success. Trainer Harry Derham and former jockey Tom Scudamore, both jump racing insiders, surprisingly lean towards a Flat campaign, citing Constitution Hill's impressive performance and the potential for Group-level glory. Scudamore, however, raises a valid concern: the transition from all-weather to turf during the summer, where quick ground could pose challenges. Derham, meanwhile, ponders the psychological aspect of Constitution Hill's hurdling struggles, suggesting it might be a mental block rather than a technical issue. As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: Constitution Hill's future is far from certain. Will he recapture his hurdling crown, or will he dominate the Flat racing scene? The answer remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – the racing world will be watching with bated breath. What do you think? Should Constitution Hill return to hurdles or focus on Flat racing? Share your thoughts in the comments below.