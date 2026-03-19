Constitution Hill's Flat Debut: Who's Ready to Challenge the Champion? (2026)

Bold headline: Constitution Hill’s Southwell Derby of Debate – who dares to challenge the superstar?

Constitution Hill is poised to make his eagerly anticipated Flat debut in Friday’s SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes at Southwell (19:30), with champion jockey Oisin Murphy booked to ride. After a tricky ballot on Sunday’s draw to decide the 32 entries, it looked touch-and-go for the Henderson stable star. Yet relief spread through connections and race backers when Constitution Hill’s name remained in the final field as four higher-priority runners were withdrawn on Wednesday morning.

Nicky Henderson’s top-class novice, who has suffered three Arabian windings in his last four starts including a fall from grace in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, is the main draw for the 12-furlong event on the latest Friday Night Live card, broadcast live on ITV4.

Five-time champion Flat jockey Murphy has ridden for Henderson three times previously on the level, winning once. He’s aiming to add another top-tier win to his resumé aboard a horse that has captured the imagination since his hurdles campaign.

Who will try to upset Constitution Hill at Southwell? Here’s a closer look at the 13 rivals he faces, along with a few notes on form and potential:

Gambino: A late bloomer who didn’t race until last spring, he won on his Gowran Park debut for Noel Meade before finishing second in a handicap at the same track with a mark of 82. Now with Dan Skelton, Timeform weight-adjusted rating 92. A potential improver with new surroundings.

Square Necker: A 160,000-euro purchase by Zarak, with two runs last season including third at Doncaster in the spring and a DEC entry win under Robson de Aguia at Dundalk in December. Now with Kevin Philippart de Foy, rated Timeform 97p, he could surprise backed by progressive timing.

Daddy Long Legs: A high-class hurdler turned Flat contender for Willie Mullins and Ryan Moore. He was runner-up to Bob La Bidouille in a newcomers’ race at Saint-Cloud in 2022 and third in a Ballinrobe maiden for Mullins in May last year. This marks his Flat bow for Closutton; Timeform 93.

Grazeon Sunshine: A useful bumper performer who has shown ability on the Flat with a win at Sedgefield and a second-placed effort at Aintree in December. This yard has depth, and his run could be a spark plug for longer odds.

Mr McLoughlan: A hurdling regular this season with three straight wins, and a newcomer to the Flat scene for a stable with plenty of Flat counterparts. He’s untested on the Flat, which adds a variable here.

Nardaran: Finished third in a Saint-Cloud newcomers’ race in 2024 behind Golden Belle, then developed into a solid hurdler for Paul Nicholls. Timeform rating 81. He’s a contender if the race rhythm suits him.

Roadlesstravelled: Promising as a novice hurdler in winter 2024 but has since failed to reproduce that spark, and has yet to race on the Flat at all. He’ll be watched for signs of improvement.

Star Artist: A winner at Exeter in March last year on hurdles, but his flat form lags well behind Constitution Hill’s level. A difficult task on debut against this field.

Tripoli Flyer: Noted for pace over two miles as a hurdler and second in a deep Ascot handicap last time, carrying a perch rating around 140. He’s an outsider with a lively finish.

Noble Way: Representing a top Flat operation and priced into the race as a four-year-old debutant. Her background includes a modest juvenile price tag of 12,000 euros, but appearances can change opinions quickly.

Masked Mistress: A bumper winner at Plumpton in September, yet last of four in a Lingfield all-weather flat event last week. She has a steep climb ahead here.

Miracles Do Happen: Placed in bumpers but only modest in three hurdle runs so far. Not a strong fancy for this test.

Tres Bien: Shown little over hurdles and less in bumper days, making this a challenging assignment for a horse perceived to be out of depth.

How the betting unfolds for Constitution Hill at Southwell

- Paddy Power currently price Constitution Hill as 11/10 favourite, with Square Necker at 7/4, Daddy Long Legs at 7/2, Gambino at 10/1, Grazeon Sunshine at 14/1, Tripoli Flyer at 14/1, and the rest at longer odds.

Runners and riders (SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes – 19:30):

1) Gambino (Dan Skelton, Hollie Doyle)

2) Square Necker (Kevin Philippart de Foy, David Egan)

3) Constitution Hill (Nicky Henderson, Oisin Murphy)

4) Daddy Long Legs (Willie Mullins, Ryan Moore)

5) Grazeon Sunshine (John & Sean Quinn, Jason Hart)

6) Mr McLoughlan (Jack Jones, Hector Crouch)

7) Nardaran (Paul Nicholls, Cieren Fallon)

8) Roadlesstravelled (Jonjo & AJ O’Neill, P.J. McDonald)

9) Star Artist (Hughie Morrison, Rob Hornby)

10) Tripoli Flyer (Fergal O'Brien, Billy Loughnane)

11) Noble Way (David O'Meara, David Nolan)

12) Masked Mistress (Jim & Suzi Best, Finley Marsh)

13) Miracles Do Happen (Tom Lacey, Luke Morris)

14) Tres Bien (Hayley Burton, Darragh Keenan)

This race is the moment when Constitution Hill could begin to deliver on his promise and potentially set the stage for Cheltenham dreams. But as with any major arrival, several factors—jockey communication, race pace, and the varied backgrounds of this 13-strong field—will shape the outcome in ways that aren’t instantly obvious. Which direction do you think the race will take? Will Constitution Hill dominate from the start, or will a clever ride from Murphy and a surprise challenger emerge to test him? Share your thoughts in the comments and tell us whether you agree with the expectations or believe a dark horse could steal the spotlight.