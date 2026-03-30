Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3: The Ultimate Trilogy Fight? (2026)

The Ultimate Comeback Battle: Conor McGregor's Next Opponent Revealed!

In a thrilling development for MMA fans, Urijah Faber, the legendary UFC Hall of Famer, has boldly declared the perfect opponent for Conor McGregor's highly anticipated comeback. But here's where it gets controversial...

Faber, a former dual-weight champion himself, believes there's no bigger fight than a trilogy match between McGregor and Nate Diaz. And this is the part most people miss: the impact these two charismatic fighters have had on the UFC.

Let's dive into why this proposed matchup is not just a fight, but an event that could define the future of MMA.

See Also
Remembering Ruben Castillo: A Boxing Legend's LegacyUFC Houston: Strickland vs. Hernandez - Main Card Results and HighlightsWWE Raw Highlights: Elimination Chamber Qualifiers, CM Punk's Return, and More!Khamzat Chimaev's Unique Fight Week Behavior: Gerald Meerschaert's Perspective

The Friendship and the AI Dummy

Urijah Faber and Conor McGregor's friendship dates back to their time coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter 22 in 2015. Recently, 'The California Kid' sent McGregor an AI training dummy, a thoughtful gift to aid in his comeback camp. Now, Faber has stepped up to suggest the ideal opponent for his Irish pal's return to the Octagon.

The Case for Nate Diaz

See Also
Floyd Mayweather Returns: 4th Comeback Announced After Mike Tyson Exhibition Fight!

'There is no fight bigger than that for Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz,' Faber asserts. He goes on to praise both fighters as 'two of the most charismatic, entertaining guys in the sport.' It's a trilogy that needs to happen, according to Faber, who believes these fighters deserve the recognition for their impact on the UFC.

Nate Diaz's Perspective

Nate Diaz, the fan favorite, has had an eventful journey since his last UFC fight at UFC 279 in 2022. He announced his move to boxing, where he went 1-1 against Jake Paul and his UFC rival, Jorge Masvidal. Diaz has expressed his desire to return to the UFC in 2026, provided he gets the fight he wants - either against McGregor or someone else on his list of potential opponents.

The Future of McGregor vs. Diaz

While McGregor vs. Diaz 3 seems like a no-brainer, the question remains: will we ever see it happen? Only time will tell if these two iconic fighters will step into the Octagon together again.

Your Thoughts?

Do you agree with Urijah Faber's assessment? Is Nate Diaz the perfect opponent for Conor McGregor's comeback? Or do you have another fighter in mind? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! We'd love to hear your take on this potential blockbuster fight.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3: The Ultimate Trilogy Fight? (2026)

References

Top Articles
Report of Racist Remark by Substitute Teacher in Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District
One Euro House Dream, Real Costs: The Dark Side of Italy’s 1€ Homes
Inside the Titans' New Coaching Staff: Meet the Team with Robert Saleh
Latest Posts
Japan's Last Turbo Motorcycle: The 1980s Kawasaki ZX750-E1
Legacy of Kain: Ascendance - A New Adventure After 20 Years!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lidia Grady

Last Updated:

Views: 6027

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lidia Grady

Birthday: 1992-01-22

Address: Suite 493 356 Dale Fall, New Wanda, RI 52485

Phone: +29914464387516

Job: Customer Engineer

Hobby: Cryptography, Writing, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Calligraphy, Web surfing, Ghost hunting

Introduction: My name is Lidia Grady, I am a thankful, fine, glamorous, lucky, lively, pleasant, shiny person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.