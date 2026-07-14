Conor McGregor's UFC Comeback: Former Bantamweight Champ Joins the Card (2026)

The UFC's upcoming event, UFC 329, is shaping up to be a spectacle, with Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return taking center stage. This event, set for International Fight Week, promises to be a significant moment in MMA history, and the addition of former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt to the card further enhances its appeal. However, the inclusion of Garbrandt raises questions about the UFC's strategic choices and the potential impact on the sport's landscape.

A Legend's Comeback

Conor McGregor, the 'Notorious' one, is undoubtedly one of the most iconic figures in MMA. His impact on the sport cannot be overstated. McGregor's ability to captivate audiences and elevate MMA to new heights is what makes him a legend. His return to the octagon at UFC 329 is a significant moment, and the UFC is wise to capitalize on his star power. However, the organization's handling of McGregor's comeback has been a rollercoaster, with fans initially left disappointed by his absence from the White House card.

The Strategic Move

The UFC's decision to target McGregor for UFC 329 makes perfect sense from a promotional standpoint. McGregor's name value is immense, and his return will undoubtedly generate massive interest. However, the organization's initial snub of McGregor for the White House card was a missed opportunity. It left fans and media speculating, and the UFC could have leveraged McGregor's popularity to create a more significant event. Instead, the UFC is now playing catch-up, and the event's momentum might be slightly diminished.

Cody Garbrandt's Inclusion

The addition of Cody Garbrandt to the card is intriguing. Garbrandt, a former bantamweight champion, brings a wealth of experience and a unique fighting style to the table. His recent record of 3-2 in his last five fights, with notable losses to Deiveson Figueiredo and Raoni Barcelos, adds an element of unpredictability. Garbrandt's inclusion raises questions about the UFC's strategy. Is the organization trying to create a 'super fight' with McGregor? Or is it simply capitalizing on Garbrandt's name value?

The Co-Main Event

The co-main event of UFC 329, rumored to feature Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison, adds another layer of intrigue. Nunes, the current bantamweight champion, is a force to be reckoned with, and her potential title defense would be a significant draw. However, the inclusion of Harrison, a former Olympic wrestler, adds an interesting dynamic. Harrison's wrestling background could provide a unique challenge for Nunes, and the fight would be a fascinating showcase of different fighting styles.

The Broader Impact

UFC 329's card is taking shape, and the inclusion of McGregor, Garbrandt, and the potential co-main event is a significant draw. However, the event raises questions about the UFC's strategic choices and the potential impact on the sport's landscape. The organization's handling of McGregor's comeback and the inclusion of Garbrandt are intriguing moves that could shape the future of MMA. As an expert commentator, I believe that the UFC's ability to create compelling events and leverage its stars' popularity will be crucial to its long-term success. The organization must navigate these challenges carefully to maintain its position as the premier MMA promotion.

In my opinion, the UFC's strategic choices at UFC 329 are a fascinating study in promotion and star power. The organization's ability to create a compelling event and leverage its stars' popularity will be crucial to its long-term success. The inclusion of McGregor, Garbrandt, and the potential co-main event is a significant draw, but it also raises questions about the UFC's strategy and the potential impact on the sport's landscape. As the event takes shape, the UFC must navigate these challenges carefully to maintain its position as the premier MMA promotion.