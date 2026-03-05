Conor McGregor Frustrated with UFC Negotiations: What's Next for the Notorious One? (2026)

The Long-Awaited Return of Conor McGregor: A Frustrating Saga Unveiled

Conor McGregor, the legendary MMA fighter, is eager to make his comeback, but the path to the octagon seems riddled with obstacles. Despite accepting an offer for a fight, McGregor finds himself in a stalemate, waiting for the final contract to be sent.

Last week, McGregor revealed that the UFC had proposed a fight and a date, but as of Monday, he took to social media (only to delete the post later) to express his frustration. He's been waiting for over two weeks, and the contract is nowhere in sight.

"Day 15 of 'I accept, send the contract.'" - a stark reminder of the ongoing negotiations.

McGregor's return has been a complex journey. Initially scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, an injury forced him out. Since then, his plans have shifted, and he recently hinted at a potential fight against an unnamed opponent, which he readily accepted.

But here's where it gets controversial: UFC CEO Dana White has declared that McGregor vs. Chandler is no longer on the cards. Yet, McGregor seems to disagree, stating that Chandler should still be the fight. He even commented on an Instagram post, emphasizing his stance.

"It should be that, yes," McGregor replied, leaving little room for interpretation.

McGregor's last fight was in 2021, where he suffered a devastating leg injury during his trilogy match with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

So, will McGregor's return finally materialize? And if so, who will be his opponent? The MMA community eagerly awaits the resolution to this intriguing narrative.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Do you think McGregor's frustration is justified? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments below!