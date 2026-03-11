Conor McGregor Challenges Floyd Mayweather to MMA Rematch: 'I'll Finish Him in 10 Seconds!' (2026)

"I’m ready to go!" - Conor McGregor calls for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather and makes an audacious prediction for the highly anticipated fight.

Conor McGregor is eager to revisit his thrilling 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, but this time, he envisions it taking place in the octagon rather than the traditional boxing ring. The Irish fighter confidently claims that he can finish Mayweather quickly in an MMA setting.

After their initial meeting, Mayweather ended his boxing career undefeated with an impressive record of 50 victories and no losses, having secured a win against McGregor in a high-stakes crossover fight that took place in August 2017. Both athletes reportedly pocketed a staggering $400 million combined from this event, which generated eye-popping pay-per-view sales of 4.3 million, only slightly fewer than Mayweather's record-setting fight against Manny Pacquiao.

Since then, Mayweather has participated in several exhibition matches against various personalities, including Logan Paul, KSI’s sibling Deji, and celebrity fighter Aaron Chalmers, who expressed how surreal it was to face the boxing legend in the ring during a chat with talkSPORT.com.

On the other hand, McGregor made his return to the UFC about 14 months later, but his comeback didn’t pan out as planned; he lost a title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, he did manage to secure a swift victory over Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds before encountering two consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier.

Currently, the 37-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a leg injury during his last fight in 2021, but there are strong indications that he might make a comeback at the UFC's upcoming White House event scheduled for June.

At this event, McGregor has predicted he could defeat Mayweather in a mere ten seconds, stirring excitement among fans.

In a playful response to an old clip of a press conference featuring Mayweather, McGregor took to Instagram recently, expressing his eagerness: "Good times. Floyd Mayweather, whenever you're ready for that promised MMA match, I’m here. I’ve heard the White House is lovely in the summer. Just kidding, Mike! Though... I could take on both of you in one night. Floyd in MMA? EASY. 10 seconds."

It’s noteworthy that McGregor seems to be hinting at a potential matchup with Michael Chandler, with whom he previously coached on The Ultimate Fighter 31 in 2023. Chandler has shown a keen interest in settling their rivalry inside the cage and has expressed his intent multiple times.

Originally, both fighters were slated to headline UFC 303 in June 2024, but that plan fell through due to McGregor sustaining a toe injury during sparring.

In a twist, Mayweather had indicated back in 2018 that he began training for a potential MMA bout, yet no concrete plans have surfaced since then. Recently, the 48-year-old boxer announced that he had agreed to participate in a sensational exhibition match against Mike Tyson, which is anticipated to take place in the spring, although further details remain scarce.