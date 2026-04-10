Conor Gallagher at Tottenham: How Will He Transform Spurs? (2026)

Tottenham's midfield has been crying out for something more, and it looks like Conor Gallagher might just be the answer! After agreeing to a five-and-a-half-year contract and completing his medical, the versatile midfielder is poised to inject some much-needed energy and bite into Spurs' engine room. But how exactly will manager Thomas Frank utilize this dynamic player? Let's explore three potential tactical setups. But here's where it gets controversial...some fans are skeptical about whether Gallagher truly fits the Spurs' style of play.

Gallagher is expected to jump straight into the squad for Saturday's crucial home game against West Ham. With Rodrigo Bentancur sidelined after hamstring surgery, Gallagher will be eager to prove his worth immediately and push for a starting position. Spurs have been tracking Gallagher for quite some time, and his arrival addresses a critical need for midfield reinforcement.

Gallagher isn't just a body; he's a hard-working and adaptable midfielder capable of influencing the game both with and without the ball. The 25-year-old brings depth, athleticism, and a directness that some feel has been lacking in Spurs' midfield under Thomas Frank.

1. Covering for Bentancur in a 4-2-3-1:

Following Bentancur's injury, Spurs acted swiftly to secure Gallagher. He's likely to slot into Frank's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation as one of the two holding midfielders. Alongside potential partners like Joao Palhinha, Archie Gray, or Pape Sarr, Gallagher will be tasked with providing energy, aggression, and defensive steel.

This role is familiar territory for Gallagher. During the 2023-24 season at Chelsea, he topped their tackle charts and injected authority into their attack by pressing high and winning possession in the final third. And this is the part most people miss... Gallagher’s defensive stats even rivaled those of his teammate Moises Caicedo, leading Chelsea in interceptions despite playing more minutes.

Defensively, Gallagher's tackle completion rate of around 44% is comparable to Bentancur's (47.5% in the 2024/25 season). There's no reason he can't effectively fill the void left by the Uruguayan. Gallagher's tenacity and commitment are qualities that managers value, and with a potential World Cup spot on the line, he'll be highly motivated to make an immediate impact.

Possible XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gray, Gallagher; Tel, Simons, Odobert; Kolo Muani

2. As a No. 8 in a 4-3-3:

One common criticism of Bentancur is his limited ability to progress the ball forward effectively. Gallagher offers a different dynamic in this regard. He ranked fourth among Chelsea players for progressive passes during the 2023-24 season. He's not just a ball-winner; he can also contribute in the attacking third.

Gallagher himself has expressed a preference for playing further up the pitch. As he stated in 2022, he excels at making runs into the box, winning the ball back, and pressing effectively. He enjoys scoring goals and aims to improve his awareness and vision in deeper areas.

His spatial awareness allows him to exploit loose balls around the box, and his relentless energy fuels his pressing game, pinning opponents back. No Chelsea player completed more tackles in the final third or initiated more defensive actions leading to a shot than Gallagher during the 2023-24 season.

Frank has faced criticism for deploying Bentancur and Palhinha together in games where Spurs need to be proactive and break down opponents. Gallagher's arrival provides Frank with a player who can dictate the press, enabling Spurs to maintain sustained pressure in the final third.

Gallagher could be deployed as a No. 8 alongside Lucas Bergvall, with Palhinha anchoring the midfield. This combination would inject mobility and directness into Spurs' midfield, which has often lacked ideas after winning possession.

Possible XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Palhinha, Gallagher; Simons, Kolo Muani, Odobert

3. As a No. 10 in a 4-2-3-1:

Xavi Simons has shown promise since returning from suspension, but he's still adapting to the physicality of the Premier League. Spurs have struggled creatively in his absence, and Frank has explored various solutions to address their issues in possession.

Lucas Bergvall's deep runs offered a different dimension when deployed as a No. 10 against Crystal Palace, and Gallagher could provide a similar threat. One of Frank's main frustrations is Spurs' lack of willing runners in behind, with much of their attacking play being predictable and easily defended.

Gallagher, while also posing a goal threat, forces defenders to turn back towards their own goal by chasing loose balls and pressuring opponents. It's unlikely he'll replace Simons permanently, but his attacking instincts give Frank another option if needed.

Possible XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario, Udogie, van de Ven, Romero, Porro, Gray, Palhinha, Tel, Gallagher, Odobert, Kolo Muani

So, there you have it – three potential ways Tottenham could line up with Conor Gallagher. But which formation do you think will best unlock his potential and address Spurs' current weaknesses? Do you think Gallagher is the missing piece in Tottenham's midfield puzzle, or is there a risk he'll struggle to adapt to Frank's system? What are your thoughts? Let's discuss in the comments!