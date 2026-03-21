Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis: Full Fight Preview | Tyson Fury vs Makhmudov Undercard (2026)

Get ready for an explosive night of boxing! In a highly anticipated matchup, rising star Conor Benn is set to face off against Regis Prograis, a two-time light welterweight world champion, on the undercard of Tyson Fury's upcoming bout. But here's the twist: this fight is more than just a battle in the ring.

Conor Benn has shocked the boxing world by leaving Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing to join forces with Dana White's Zuffa promotion. This bold career move sets the stage for Benn's return to the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he previously defeated Chris Eubank Jr. Now, he's gearing up to take on Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs), a formidable opponent with a point to prove.

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Benn is eager to showcase his skills on the big stage once again, stating, 'I fear no one!'. But Prograis, despite two losses in world title fights on English soil, is determined to turn the tables. He recalls a previous encounter where Benn was on his undercard, and now he's ready to teach Benn a lesson.

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And this is where it gets intriguing: with Benn's new promotional backing and Prograis' hunger for redemption, this fight promises to be a true spectacle. Will Benn's decision to switch promotions pay off? Can Prograis overcome his past defeats on English soil? The answers await us on April 11th, as the boxing world eagerly anticipates this exciting showdown.

Controversial Take: Is Benn's decision to leave Matchroom Boxing a risky move, or a strategic play to gain more control over his career? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis: Full Fight Preview | Tyson Fury vs Makhmudov Undercard (2026)

References

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