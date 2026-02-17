Conor Benn's Shocking Prediction: Barrios to Stop Garcia in Upcoming WBC Title Fight! (2026)

The boxing world is abuzz with anticipation as Ryan Garcia, a rising star, takes on Mario Barrios for the prestigious WBC Welterweight World title. But the real drama unfolds outside the ring with Conor Benn's surprising prediction! Will the boxing community be shocked by a bold declaration?

Benn, the mandatory challenger for the winner of this highly anticipated bout, has a history of vocalizing his ambitions to claim the same iconic belt his father, Nigel Benn, once held. In January, he boldly predicted a Garcia victory, envisioning a future showdown with the young star. But in a recent social media revelation, Benn has flipped the script, backing Barrios to retain the title via a decisive stoppage.

This U-turn has sparked intrigue among fans, especially considering Garcia's recent struggles at the elite level. He has suffered defeats against Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero, displaying a pattern of inconsistency. Garcia's pre-fight antics, including weight issues and a failed doping test before the Devin Haney fight, have also raised concerns.

But here's where it gets controversial: Benn's prediction might be a strategic mind game aimed at Garcia, whom he has expressed a preference to face. Is Benn trying to get under Garcia's skin, or is he genuinely convinced of Barrios' abilities? Only time will tell.

With the fight just around the corner, the stakes are high. Will Garcia silence his critics and fulfill his superstar potential by becoming a world champion? Or will he fall short, cementing his status as a talented fighter who couldn't quite reach the summit? The outcome will shape the future of the welterweight division and the legacies of these young warriors.

What do you think? Is Benn's prediction a clever tactic or a genuine belief? Will Garcia rise to the occasion or succumb to the pressure? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! The boxing world eagerly awaits the answers to these burning questions.