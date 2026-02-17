Conor Benn's Shocking Prediction: Barrios to Stop Garcia in Upcoming WBC Title Fight! (2026)

The boxing world is abuzz with anticipation as Ryan Garcia, a rising star, takes on Mario Barrios for the prestigious WBC Welterweight World title. But the real drama unfolds outside the ring with Conor Benn's surprising prediction! Will the boxing community be shocked by a bold declaration?

Benn, the mandatory challenger for the winner of this highly anticipated bout, has a history of vocalizing his ambitions to claim the same iconic belt his father, Nigel Benn, once held. In January, he boldly predicted a Garcia victory, envisioning a future showdown with the young star. But in a recent social media revelation, Benn has flipped the script, backing Barrios to retain the title via a decisive stoppage.

See Also
John Fury's Life in Strangeways: 11 Years Behind Bars and the Road to RedemptionDave Allen's Bold Prediction: Murtazaliev vs Kelly - Who Will Reign Supreme?Derek Chisora vs Deontay Wilder: 50th Fight Showdown at O2 Arena, LondonSebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman: Fight Rescheduled for March 28!

This U-turn has sparked intrigue among fans, especially considering Garcia's recent struggles at the elite level. He has suffered defeats against Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero, displaying a pattern of inconsistency. Garcia's pre-fight antics, including weight issues and a failed doping test before the Devin Haney fight, have also raised concerns.

See Also
Nick Ball vs Brandon Figueroa: World Title Fight - Exact Ring Walk Time

But here's where it gets controversial: Benn's prediction might be a strategic mind game aimed at Garcia, whom he has expressed a preference to face. Is Benn trying to get under Garcia's skin, or is he genuinely convinced of Barrios' abilities? Only time will tell.

With the fight just around the corner, the stakes are high. Will Garcia silence his critics and fulfill his superstar potential by becoming a world champion? Or will he fall short, cementing his status as a talented fighter who couldn't quite reach the summit? The outcome will shape the future of the welterweight division and the legacies of these young warriors.

What do you think? Is Benn's prediction a clever tactic or a genuine belief? Will Garcia rise to the occasion or succumb to the pressure? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! The boxing world eagerly awaits the answers to these burning questions.

Conor Benn's Shocking Prediction: Barrios to Stop Garcia in Upcoming WBC Title Fight! (2026)

References

Top Articles
Pipe Bombs Detonated in Canberra's North: What We Know So Far
Keanu Reeves Stars in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Shiver' — Release Date & Details 2027
Seattle Overnight Bus Service! Sound Transit Pilot Program for FIFA World Cup
Latest Posts
Six Nations Fantasy 2026: Top Bargain Buys and Strategies
Top 7 K-Beauty Trends Taking Over 2026 | Skincare & Haircare Revolution
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Tish Haag

Last Updated:

Views: 5687

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tish Haag

Birthday: 1999-11-18

Address: 30256 Tara Expressway, Kutchburgh, VT 92892-0078

Phone: +4215847628708

Job: Internal Consulting Engineer

Hobby: Roller skating, Roller skating, Kayaking, Flying, Graffiti, Ghost hunting, scrapbook

Introduction: My name is Tish Haag, I am a excited, delightful, curious, beautiful, agreeable, enchanting, fancy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.