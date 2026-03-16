Conor Benn Predicts Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios Winner: 'Garcia-Benn Next?' | Boxing Analysis (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling boxing showdown as Mario Barrios defends his WBC world title against Ryan Garcia! But here's the twist: Conor Benn, a future opponent of Barrios, has a bold prediction. He believes Garcia will emerge victorious, setting up a highly anticipated UK showdown with Benn himself.

The Battle for the Green and Gold

Conor Benn, fresh from his points victory over Chris Eubank Jr., has set his sights on the WBC welterweight title. He plans to be ringside at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 21st, assessing his potential future opponent.

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Barrios, the current WBC champion, is looking to claim his first victory since being upgraded from interim champion. His recent fights against Abel Ramos and Manny Pacquiao ended in draws, with Barrios relying on his work ethic and consistency.

On the other hand, Ryan Garcia, despite a lackluster performance and a recent defeat, has secured a world title opportunity. His previous win over Devin Haney was overturned due to a positive drug test, but Benn remains confident in Garcia's abilities.

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"I'll be there ringside, and I want the winner. No doubt about it, it'll be Garcia. Garcia-Benn, I like the sound of that," Benn told Sky Sports.

Benn, the WBC mandatory challenger, is eager to bring the fight to the UK, suggesting another stadium battle.

"I'd love to do it in Vegas, but I feel like I'll bring it here to the UK for the supporters. Another stadium sounds good, doesn't it?"

As the mandatory challenger, Benn is in line for a shot at the winner of Barrios-Garcia in 2026. But here's where it gets controversial: Should Garcia win, will he be ready for Benn after a defeat and a no-contest? And this is the part most people miss: Benn's confidence in Garcia might just be the spark that ignites a fiery rivalry.

What do you think? Will Garcia rise to the occasion, or will Benn's prediction fall flat? Let us know in the comments!

Conor Benn Predicts Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios Winner: 'Garcia-Benn Next?' | Boxing Analysis (2026)

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