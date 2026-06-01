Conor Benn, Frank Warren and Zuffa Boxing: The Boxing Civil War (2026)

Conor Benn, Frank Warren, and Zuffa Boxing are at the center of a boxing civil war, with potential ramifications for the sport. The situation began with Benn's unexpected split from his promoter, Eddie Hearn, and his subsequent signing with Zuffa Boxing, led by Dana White. This move has sparked a series of events that could reshape the boxing landscape, including a reported $1 billion lawsuit from Frank Warren, who claims lost income from Zuffa Boxing's owners. The civil war is further complicated by the involvement of Saudi official Turki Alalshikh, who has brought Hearn and Warren together in the past, and now appears to be working with White at Zuffa Boxing. The situation is rapidly evolving, with Benn's future as a free agent and his desire to fight for the WBC title, despite Zuffa's plans to move away from the traditional belt system. The civil war has also led to a bizarre response from The Ring magazine, owned by Alalshikh, which posted a controversial tweet about Queensberry's business affairs. As the situation unfolds, the boxing world is left wondering what the future holds for these key players and the sport as a whole.