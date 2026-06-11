Connor Storrie's Rising Star: New Project with A24's 'Please' (2026)

It seems Connor Storrie is rapidly becoming one of Hollywood's most sought-after talents, and honestly, I'm not surprised. After his undeniable breakout in Heated Rivalry, a project that has clearly resonated with audiences and cemented his status as a rising star, it’s no wonder he’s fielding offers left and right. The fact that he's now in talks to join Halina Reijn's Please at A24 is particularly exciting, signaling a move into a more auteur-driven space that I believe will showcase a different facet of his acting prowess.

What makes this A24 project so intriguing is Reijn herself. Known for her unflinching explorations of human nature in films like Baby Boy and Bodies Bodies Bodies, her involvement suggests Please won't be your average Hollywood fare. Personally, I'm eager to see what kind of narrative she'll weave and, more importantly, what kind of role Storrie will inhabit within it. While the logline is currently under wraps, A24's track record for backing bold, original stories means we can anticipate something thought-provoking, to say the least.

This isn't Storrie's first dance with A24, either, as he's also slated to appear in Peaked, a comedy from Molly Gordon and Allie Levitan. This dual involvement with the acclaimed studio speaks volumes about the buzz surrounding him. It suggests that industry gatekeepers are recognizing his versatility and potential across different genres, from the queer hockey romance that launched him to the more experimental territory A24 often occupies.

Beyond Please, his upcoming role opposite Melissa McCarthy in the indie thriller Turpentine further solidifies his ascent. From my perspective, this curated selection of projects – a buzzy streaming series, a promising A24 venture, and a suspenseful indie thriller – demonstrates a strategic career move. It’s not just about taking roles; it’s about building a diverse portfolio that appeals to a wide range of tastes and showcases his range as an actor.

What I find especially compelling is how Storrie's rise coincides with a broader shift in the industry towards more authentic and diverse storytelling. Heated Rivalry's success as a queer hockey romance is a testament to this. As audiences increasingly demand representation and nuanced characters, actors like Storrie, who can embody these roles with charisma and depth, are precisely what the industry needs. This trend isn't just a fleeting moment; it's a fundamental change in how stories are being told and who gets to tell them. It makes me wonder what other groundbreaking narratives he'll be a part of in the coming years, and how his performances will continue to shape the landscape of contemporary cinema. It’s a fascinating time to be watching his career unfold.