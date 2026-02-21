Connor Storrie's Fashion Show Prep | Behind the Scenes with Vogue (2026)

Connor Storrie's Fashion Show Debut: More Than Just a Pretty Face!

Get ready to be captivated as we pull back the curtain on Connor Storrie's electrifying journey into the world of high fashion. You know him from the breakout hit "Heated Rivalry," a show that's been setting the internet ablaze and catapulting its stars, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, into the stratosphere of Hollywood's most sought-after talents. From gracing the Golden Globes stage to carrying the Olympic torch, these two are undeniably the 'It' boys of the moment. So, it was only a matter of time before Connor made his grand entrance at the prestigious Paris menswear shows.

And guess what? Vogue was right there to capture every single moment as the actor prepared for his very first fashion show: the Fall 2026 Saint Laurent presentation at the Bourse de Commerce. "I'm not nervous—I am excited to see what Anthony [Vaccarello] brings to the table," Connor shared, his enthusiasm palpable.

But here's where it gets interesting... Storrie's day began with a luxurious sleep-in until almost 11 a.m. at the opulent Hôtel Le Meurice, thanks to some incredible blackout shades. Once refreshed, he and his crack team—including his trusted stylist James Yardley and groomer Kerrie Urban—embarked on the transformation. Kerrie crafted a cool, Mick Jagger-inspired rocker hairstyle, noting, "He's got incredible hair." Meanwhile, James, who has been Connor's stylist "since day one," meticulously prepared the show look. It's a testament to the power of having a consistent collaborator when you're navigating the dizzying ascent to superstardom. As Connor put it, "I haven’t had any time to process anything since this whole thing started."

Now, let's talk about that front-row-worthy outfit! Connor slipped into a stunning ensemble straight from the Spring 2026 Saint Laurent runway: a sharp khaki suit paired with a muted yellow shirt and a sophisticated neutral silk-satin tie. "I wouldn’t have thought that I would look good in these colors, but that ended up being the highlight of it," he confessed. And the pièce de résistance? "The big ass shoulders are the best part: They make me feel like a superhero from 1985." He completed the look with a pair of burgundy oxfords and some killer aviator sunglasses. "I love their sunglasses," he enthused.

After striking a few final poses, it was time for Connor to face the adoring fans gathered outside his hotel. "Hopefully this not my last ‘Last Looks’ with Vogue," he quipped. The good news for fans? A second season of "Heated Rivalry" is on the horizon! "When I first signed on to do Heated Rivalry, I didn’t even think that it would be seen in the U.S.," Connor revealed. "Now, it just keeps getting better and better!"

And this is the part most people miss... The meteoric rise of "Heated Rivalry" and its stars has undeniably opened doors, not just in acting but in the high-stakes world of fashion. Is this a sign of a broader trend where actors are increasingly becoming style icons, or is it simply the unique charisma of Connor Storrie? What do you think? Does his foray into fashion complement his acting career, or could it be a distraction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!