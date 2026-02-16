Connor Storrie Discovers the Mega Popularity of Heated Rivalry in LA! (2026)

Actor Connor Storrie was in for a surprise when he witnessed the massive impact of his show, Heated Rivalry, on the streets of LA. A jaw-dropping moment for any artist!

The show's creator, Jacob Tierney, revealed in an interview that Connor, who portrays Ilya, had an eye-opening experience while driving through LA. He stumbled upon a staggering four-block-long line of fans eagerly waiting to attend a Heated Rivalry rave.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Connor's realization of the show's popularity didn't occur at a glamorous award show like the Golden Globes. Instead, it was this massive fan turnout that truly made him grasp the show's success.

Tierney also addressed the anticipation for the next season, expressing gratitude for the show's unexpected success. However, he emphasized the need to tune out the hype to focus on delivering a strong second season. A tricky balance for any creator!

As Tierney navigates the challenges of maintaining the show's momentum, he also shared an exciting update about Connor. The actor recently had the honor of carrying the Olympic torch for the 2026 Winter Olympics alongside his co-star Hudson Williams.

