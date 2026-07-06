Conductor: A Co-Working Space with a Twist | Studio Multi & Tabitha Isobel (2026)

The world of co-working spaces is evolving, and the Coppermaker Square development in Stratford, London, is a testament to this. The collaboration between Studio Multi and Tabitha Isobel has resulted in a unique and captivating design that challenges the traditional office environment. This article delves into the innovative features and thoughtful design choices that make Conductor a standout in the co-working space arena.

A Golden Age of Rail Travel Meets Modern Workspaces

The project draws inspiration from the golden age of rail travel, with a nod to Moorish architecture and the spatial elegance of historic palm courts. This unique blend of historical references and contemporary design is a fascinating approach to creating a welcoming and immersive environment. The atrium, in particular, serves as the centerpiece, offering a dramatic shift in scale and brightness as one moves through the space.

Immersive Design and Biophilic Sensibility

Tabitha Organ, the founder of Tabitha Isobel, emphasizes the desire to create a surprising and immersive workplace. The color palette, featuring shades of rust, amber, and ochre, pays homage to the wider Coppermaker Works development and provides a stunning backdrop for lush planting. This biophilic approach brings nature into the heart of the office, creating a sense of calm and well-being.

Intimacy and Flexibility

The design philosophy behind Conductor is to provide a sense of casual comfort, blurring the lines between a hospitality setting and a conventional office. By layering materials, lowering ceilings, and allowing light to filter through, the space achieves intimacy without feeling enclosed. The reception area, for instance, features an alternating pattern of ceramic floor tiles and a patchwork design on the volcanic-ash glazed tiles, creating a unique and inviting atmosphere.

A Playful Use of Materials and Textures

The use of tactile finishes is a standout feature, with wood, ceramic, and upholstery softening the overall aesthetic. The robust concrete structure and exposed conduits are contrasted with the refined and cozy atmosphere created by these materials. The cafe counter, beneath a timber canopy, and the conversation pit, upholstered in deep red fabric, further enhance the intimate and flexible nature of the space.

A Library with a Homely Feel

The library, separated from the main space by terracotta bricks, offers a quiet retreat. It features integrated walnut joinery, shelves for vintage books, and sculptural objects, creating a homely and inviting atmosphere. This blend of functionality and comfort is a testament to the thoughtful design choices made by Tabitha Isobel and Studio Multi.

A Space for All

Conductor is designed to cater to various working styles and preferences. The double-height atrium, with its natural light and unique seating arrangements, provides a dynamic environment. The long communal table, wooden chairs, and built-in table lamps by Muuto offer a focused work area, while the conversation pit and vintage armchairs create a more relaxed setting.

Conclusion: Redefining the Co-Working Experience

Conductor at Coppermaker Square is a remarkable example of how co-working spaces can be both functional and captivating. By drawing inspiration from the past and embracing modern design principles, Studio Multi and Tabitha Isobel have created a space that surprises and delights. This project challenges the notion of a conventional office, offering a more immersive and flexible environment that caters to the diverse needs of its users.