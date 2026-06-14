Conditional Jockey Suspended for 14 Days, Horse Banned for 60 Days in Stewards' Inquery (2026)

The world of horse racing is a complex and often controversial arena, and the recent incident involving jockey Tom Kelly and the Charles Byrnes-trained horse Glin Road Boy has once again brought this to the forefront. The stewards' decision to suspend Kelly for 14 days and ban Glin Road Boy from running for 60 days is a stark reminder of the high standards expected in this sport.

What makes this case particularly intriguing is the nature of the breach. Kelly was found to have failed to make a genuine and substantial effort to achieve the best possible placing for Glin Road Boy, despite the horse's apparent struggles. The gurgling noise throughout the race, as described by Kelly, suggests a horse in distress, yet Kelly's actions did not align with the expected standard of care.

This incident raises a deeper question about the responsibility of jockeys and the potential consequences of their actions. In my opinion, the stewards' decision sends a clear message that jockeys must go above and beyond to ensure the well-being and performance of their mounts. It

Conditional Jockey Suspended for 14 Days, Horse Banned for 60 Days in Stewards' Inquery (2026)

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