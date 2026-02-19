Conan O'Brien's Advice to Comics: Don't Let Anger Drown Out Your Humor (2026)

In a bold statement that has sparked debate, Conan O'Brien, the renowned comedian and former talk show host, has issued a warning to his fellow comics. He urges them to reconsider their approach when criticizing President Donald Trump. O'Brien's message is clear: while he supports comedians addressing political issues, he believes there's a more effective way to do so than simply shouting 'F Trump' repeatedly.

During an interview at the prestigious Oxford Union, O'Brien shared his concerns. He explained that some comedians, in their anger towards the Trump administration, have lost their sense of humor and are being 'co-opted' into a cycle of anger. He compares this to a siren leading them astray, luring them into a state of rage.

O'Brien, an Emmy winner, has had conversations with fellow comedians who feel the world is too serious for light-hearted comedy. However, he argues that their primary goal should be to make audiences laugh, not just express anger. He believes that by prioritizing humor, comedians can wield a more powerful weapon against those in power.

"You've given up your best weapon, your ability to make people laugh, and exchanged it for anger," O'Brien said. "You must find a way to channel that anger constructively. Good art, when done right, can be a formidable force against those in power, but screaming in anger only weakens your impact."

O'Brien's remarks come at a time when the future of late-night television is uncertain. In a speech at the Television Academy Hall of Fame ceremony, he predicted the end of the traditional late-night format, but expressed confidence in the hosts' ability to adapt and thrive in new formats.

"Late-night television as we know it will disappear, but the voices that define it will not. They will evolve and find new platforms to shine."

O'Brien's comments also shed light on the cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and the temporary hiatus of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' due to controversial comments made by Kimmel. These incidents highlight the delicate balance between comedy and political commentary, and the potential consequences of crossing certain lines.

As O'Brien puts it, "People like Stephen Colbert are too talented and too essential to disappear. They will find new ways to engage and entertain audiences, and their voices will continue to be heard."

O'Brien's words have sparked a conversation about the role of comedy in addressing political issues. While some agree with his sentiment, others argue that anger and political commentary can be powerful tools in themselves. What do you think? Is there a right way to blend comedy and political criticism? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's continue this thought-provoking discussion.