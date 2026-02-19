Conan O'Brien's Advice to Comics: Don't Let Anger Drown Out Your Humor (2026)

In a bold statement that has sparked debate, Conan O'Brien, the renowned comedian and former talk show host, has issued a warning to his fellow comics. He urges them to reconsider their approach when criticizing President Donald Trump. O'Brien's message is clear: while he supports comedians addressing political issues, he believes there's a more effective way to do so than simply shouting 'F Trump' repeatedly.

During an interview at the prestigious Oxford Union, O'Brien shared his concerns. He explained that some comedians, in their anger towards the Trump administration, have lost their sense of humor and are being 'co-opted' into a cycle of anger. He compares this to a siren leading them astray, luring them into a state of rage.

O'Brien, an Emmy winner, has had conversations with fellow comedians who feel the world is too serious for light-hearted comedy. However, he argues that their primary goal should be to make audiences laugh, not just express anger. He believes that by prioritizing humor, comedians can wield a more powerful weapon against those in power.

See Also
RTÉ's 2026 Lineup: New Shows, Sports, and Irish EntertainmentAlan Cumming Breaks Pedro Pascal on Avengers Doomsday Set! Fantastic Four Crossover RevealedThe White Lotus Season 4: Unveiling the French Luxury HotelApple TV 2025: 3 Shows Canceled, 14 Renewed! (Women in Blue, The Studio & More)

"You've given up your best weapon, your ability to make people laugh, and exchanged it for anger," O'Brien said. "You must find a way to channel that anger constructively. Good art, when done right, can be a formidable force against those in power, but screaming in anger only weakens your impact."

O'Brien's remarks come at a time when the future of late-night television is uncertain. In a speech at the Television Academy Hall of Fame ceremony, he predicted the end of the traditional late-night format, but expressed confidence in the hosts' ability to adapt and thrive in new formats.

See Also
Coronation Street Spoiler: Becky's Prison Threat to Lisa & Carla | Episode 11,773 Preview

"Late-night television as we know it will disappear, but the voices that define it will not. They will evolve and find new platforms to shine."

O'Brien's comments also shed light on the cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and the temporary hiatus of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' due to controversial comments made by Kimmel. These incidents highlight the delicate balance between comedy and political commentary, and the potential consequences of crossing certain lines.

As O'Brien puts it, "People like Stephen Colbert are too talented and too essential to disappear. They will find new ways to engage and entertain audiences, and their voices will continue to be heard."

O'Brien's words have sparked a conversation about the role of comedy in addressing political issues. While some agree with his sentiment, others argue that anger and political commentary can be powerful tools in themselves. What do you think? Is there a right way to blend comedy and political criticism? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's continue this thought-provoking discussion.

Conan O'Brien's Advice to Comics: Don't Let Anger Drown Out Your Humor (2026)

References

Top Articles
FX Market Update: Three Key Themes Shaping Global Currency Trends
Europe's Future: Which Countries Face the Most Extreme Heatwaves by 2100?
Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15: Which Flagship Smartphone is the Ultimate Winner?
Latest Posts
Lakers vs. Clippers: Player Grades & Game Analysis! Did the Comeback Work?
Australian Open 2026: Alcaraz's Rise, Gauff's Comeback, and Dance Moves on Court
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Cheryll Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6014

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Cheryll Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-12-23

Address: 4653 O'Kon Hill, Lake Juanstad, AR 65469

Phone: +494124489301

Job: Marketing Representative

Hobby: Reading, Ice skating, Foraging, BASE jumping, Hiking, Skateboarding, Kayaking

Introduction: My name is Cheryll Lueilwitz, I am a sparkling, clean, super, lucky, joyous, outstanding, lucky person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.