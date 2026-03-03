Community-based midwife continuity care has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of preterm birth across diverse populations, according to a study published in BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology. The research, funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), analyzed data from 6,600 pregnancies in South London, an area with high ethnic diversity and social disadvantage. The study found that women who received continuous care from community-based midwives had a reduced risk of preterm birth compared to those who received standard care. Moreover, this care model significantly reduced the risk of preterm births in women who are at the greatest social risk of adverse outcomes. Dr. Cristina Fernandez Turienzo, lead author from King's College London, emphasized the potential of locality-based interventions integrating community-based care and midwife continuity, which may help reduce health inequities for high social risk groups. However, the study also highlights a controversial point: the NHS England's plan to deliver Midwife Continuity of Care nationally is on hold due to insufficient staffing levels, which may limit access to this beneficial care model for some women. This raises a thought-provoking question for readers: how can we ensure that all women, regardless of their social risk or location, have access to the best possible maternity care?
Community Midwife Care: Reducing Preterm Birth Risks in Diverse Populations (2026)
