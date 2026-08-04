Community Cooking: A Recipe for Social Connection and Healing (2026)

In the quiet suburbs of Gailes, a unique and powerful force is at work, one that transcends the ordinary and challenges our understanding of community and connection. It's a force that brings together individuals from all walks of life, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie through the simple act of cooking and sharing a meal. This is the story of the Gailes Community House cooking group, a testament to the power of shared experiences and the profound impact they can have on individuals, especially those who have faced adversity and isolation.

The group, led by the charismatic and dedicated Janet French, has been a cornerstone of the community for over two decades. Ms. French, a resident of Gailes, has never bought into the old adage that 'too many cooks spoil the broth.' Instead, she embraces the collective spirit, relying on a core group of around 10 members who meet weekly at the community house. This group is more than just a cooking class; it's a sanctuary where shy and quiet individuals can find their voice and a sense of belonging.

The cooking group operates like a well-oiled machine, with members chopping vegetables, beating eggs, and pouring coffee, all while sharing stories and experiences from their lives. The atmosphere is welcoming and inclusive, with Ms. French emphasizing that participation is entirely voluntary. This approach makes it particularly appealing to those who might otherwise feel uncomfortable in more traditional social settings.

At the heart of this group's success is the belief that cooking and sharing a meal is a universal language, a love language that transcends cultural and social barriers. Center manager Donna Baines-Faye explains, 'It meets a physical need of being fed, but it's so much more. For many people, that's their love language, their way of connecting with family and community.'

The group's ability to transform leftovers into healthy and tasty meals is a testament to their resourcefulness and creativity. They draw upon their diverse food experiences and knowledge, sharing tips and tricks that might otherwise go unnoticed. This exchange of culinary wisdom is a powerful byproduct of their shared passion for cooking.

One of the group's most remarkable members is Poutharack Ratsamyvong, a refugee who fled Laos and eventually found her way to Australia. Ms. Poutharack's journey is a powerful reminder of the healing power of community. She explains, 'The first [volunteer] she asked me, 'You live with whom?' I said, 'by myself.' She said, 'Here is your family. Anything happen to you, you come to this family.' This quote encapsulates the essence of the group's impact, where strangers become family, and isolation becomes a distant memory.

The concept of 'social prescribing' is gaining traction in the Australian medical community as a complementary approach to traditional clinical services. This approach recognizes the importance of social connections in combating loneliness and promoting overall well-being. Researchers at the University of Queensland have studied the impact of social prescribing programs, finding that participants experienced increased social connections and improved well-being.

The study, led by Professor Genevieve Dingle, revealed that participants in social prescribing programs belonged to more meaningful social groups after 8 weeks, and this trend continued at 18-month follow-ups. The benefits are far-reaching, as Professor Dingle notes, 'If more people were getting their social needs met through social prescribing, GPs and other health professionals would have time and resources to spend with patients presenting with medical concerns.'

However, the first step towards joining these groups can be daunting, especially for those who have experienced isolation or trauma. Janet French acknowledges this challenge, stating, 'We are a bit scared coming out on our own...omen especially, because it's not a very safe world these days.' She encourages newcomers to take that first step, emphasizing the welcoming and supportive nature of the group. 'All the girls will just welcome you and they'll help you out.'

The Gailes Community House cooking group is a shining example of the transformative power of community and shared experiences. It challenges our assumptions about social connections and highlights the importance of creating safe and inclusive spaces for all. Through the simple act of cooking and sharing a meal, this group has become a haven for those seeking connection, healing, and a sense of belonging.