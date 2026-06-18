In Willingboro, New Jersey, a community barbecue event organized by WHYY and the Willingboro Community Development Corporation (WCDC) brought together over 100 residents for an afternoon of food, conversation, and community building. This event, held at the Willingboro Library Park, served as a powerful reminder of the importance of fostering connections and strengthening community ties. Here's why this initiative is so significant and what it implies for the future of community engagement in New Jersey.

A Community-Centric Approach to News

Sarah Glover, WHYY's vice president of news and civic dialogue, emphasizes the organization's commitment to building trust with its audience. By organizing events like this barbecue, WHYY is actively engaging with the community, moving beyond traditional news reporting. This approach is a refreshing departure from the typical media landscape, where news outlets often operate in isolation. Glover's perspective highlights the value of community engagement in building trust and fostering a sense of shared purpose.

The Power of Local Partnerships

The partnership between WHYY and the WCDC is a testament to the power of local collaboration. Patricia Lindsay-Harvey, president of the WCDC Board of Directors, expressed gratitude for WHYY's support and recognition of Willingboro's value. This collaboration not only strengthens community ties but also demonstrates the potential for local organizations to amplify each other's efforts. By working together, WHYY and the WCDC can create a more inclusive and engaged community, one that benefits from the combined resources and expertise of both organizations.

Youth Leadership and Community Engagement

The Conglomerate Performance squad, a team of young women, showcased their leadership and talent during the event. Their drill, majorette, and step performance not only entertained the crowd but also symbolized the power of youth leadership in community building. Ariel Grinnage, the squad's coach, emphasizes the importance of uplifting the youth and the community. This perspective resonates with Willingboro Mayor Samantha Whitfield, who values community engagement and sees events like this as a way to nurture a sense of belonging.

Building Multigenerational Connections

The barbecue lunch, prepared and served by 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, was a hit with attendees of all ages. Gail Fountaine, a Willingboro resident, praised the event for bringing people together and fostering relationships. Lavonne Bebler Johnson, a former Willingboro Mayor, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of community in creating a sense of belonging. The multigenerational aspect of the event, with residents of all ages in attendance, highlights the potential for such gatherings to create lasting connections and strengthen the fabric of the community.

Community Engagement as a Tool for Social Change

The presence of local organizations like the Burlington County Board of Commissioners, the Burlington County Sheriff's Office, and the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF) at the event demonstrates the potential for community engagement to drive social change. Tiana Harvey, a 16-year-old attendee, enjoyed the opportunity to meet people from different backgrounds. Allison Eckel, deputy director of the Burlington County Board of Commissioners, sees the barbecue as a way to check in with neighbors and understand their needs. Brandi Harding, from the DCF, highlighted the impact of community engagement in fostering adoption and foster care opportunities, showcasing how such events can lead to life-changing decisions.

A Classic WHYY Approach

Glover's description of the event as 'classic, quintessential WHYY' highlights the organization's commitment to public service and community engagement. By hosting relaxing, community-building events, WHYY is not only strengthening its connection with the audience but also gathering valuable insights and story ideas. This approach sets WHYY apart from other news sources and reinforces its role as a trusted and engaged community partner.

In conclusion, the barbecue event in Willingboro is more than just a gathering; it's a powerful example of how community engagement can strengthen ties, foster leadership, and drive social change. As WHYY continues to prioritize community-building initiatives, the Garden State can expect a more engaged and connected media landscape, one that reflects the diverse and vibrant communities it serves.