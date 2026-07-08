Commentary: Making ‘right’ healthcare decisions for seniors is not always obvious (2026)

In the intricate landscape of healthcare, especially when it comes to seniors, the line between 'right' and 'wrong' decisions is often blurred. This is a poignant reflection on the challenges faced by medical professionals in making value-based care decisions for frail older patients, as highlighted by three doctors from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The case of 90-year-old Madam T, who chose surgery for colon cancer despite the risks, underscores the complexity of these choices. The doctors delve into the uncomfortable questions that arise: What if the surgery had led to her demise or complications? Would that have made her decision a mistake? This prompts a deeper inquiry into the very essence of value in healthcare.

The concept of 'value-based care' is appealing, aiming to avoid unnecessary interventions, improve outcomes, and manage healthcare resources responsibly. However, the doctors argue that this approach must go beyond clinical metrics and consider the patient's perspective. For Madam T, her ability to move independently, enjoy her favorite foods, and spend time with her great-grandchildren is what truly matters, even though these aspects are not easily quantifiable. This leads to the realization that value is highly subjective and goes beyond mere outcomes and costs.

The story of Madam X, who chose to stop further colonoscopy surveillance, further emphasizes this point. Despite the potential risks, she valued her autonomy and the relief of not having to endure the physical, logistical, and financial burdens of continued testing. This highlights the importance of patient autonomy and the need for healthcare systems to respect and accommodate individual preferences, even if they deviate from standard guidelines. The doctors argue that this approach is especially crucial in caring for older adults with frailty, dementia, or multiple illnesses, where decisions are deeply contextual and outcomes are unpredictable.

The tension between systemic value, as defined by clinicians and health systems, and the patient's perspective is a critical issue. While quantifiable metrics like survival rates, complication rates, and cost-effectiveness are essential, they do not capture the intangible aspects that patients and families value, such as dignity, independence, and quality of life. The doctors caution that an overemphasis on measurable outcomes may lead to defensive medicine, where clinicians avoid riskier treatments, and patients may lose their voice in decision-making. This is particularly challenging in geriatric care, where symptoms are often atypical, clinical evidence is limited, and outcomes are unpredictable.

Shared decision-making is presented as the ideal approach, but the doctors acknowledge its complexities. The inherent knowledge asymmetry between patients and doctors, along with factors like value systems, cultural expectations, and personal emotions, shapes choices and decisions. Healthcare professionals must navigate these complexities, avoiding overstatement of opinions and recognizing that there may not be a single 'right' answer. As the population ages, the responsibility of making critical medical decisions for older loved ones falls more on younger generations, adding another layer of complexity.

The doctors propose a rethinking of the value framework in healthcare. Instead of solely judging value by outcomes divided by cost, they suggest accounting for the quality of decision-making itself. This includes considering whether a decision was rational, appropriate based on evidence and guidelines, aligned with the patient's care goals, and in their best interest. Such a shift would protect clinicians from being penalized for uncertainty and families from the burden of hindsight guilt, while also ensuring that patients are not reduced to data points. Ultimately, the pursuit of value in healthcare is not just pragmatic but necessary and noble, emphasizing the importance of integrity, compassion, and respect for patients and their families in making the hardest decisions.