Colts vs. Deadline: Will Daniel Jones Sign Before the Tag Deadline? | NFL Free Agency Update (2026)

Is Daniel Jones on the verge of another high-stakes tag situation? It seems like history is repeating itself for the quarterback, and this time, the Indianapolis Colts are at the center of the drama. Just as the Giants faced a critical decision in 2023 with both Jones and star running back Saquon Barkley, the Colts are now navigating a similar crossroads before Tuesday's tag deadline.

Remember 2023? The Giants were in a tough spot. They really wanted to lock up Saquon Barkley long-term but also needed to secure quarterback Daniel Jones. When negotiations with Barkley hit a snag, they opted to sign Jones and then place the franchise tag on Barkley. Fast forward to the 2024 season, and after Barkley departed in free agency rather than accept a second tag, the Giants ultimately released Jones. Now, the script has flipped, and it's the Colts who appear to be aiming to sign Jones while simultaneously considering tagging receiver Alec Pierce.

But here's where it gets interesting... While Jones is reportedly in discussions with the Cowboys, there's a 50/50 chance, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, that the Colts and Jones could reach an agreement before the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday. The Colts have a couple of paths they can take: they could ink Pierce to a long-term contract, or they could tag Jones and then allow Pierce to explore the open market as a free agent. Regardless of the specifics, the overarching goal for the Colts seems to be securing Jones.

And this is the part most people miss... The financial implications are significant. Placing the franchise tag on Jones would set the Colts back approximately $43.895 million. Alternatively, they could utilize the transition tag, which offers less protection but still grants them the right to match any offer Pierce might receive, at a cost of $37.833 million.

Here's a thought-provoking question: Given Jones's recent injury history, including recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, and his previous one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts last year, is this a calculated risk worth taking for the Colts? Or is it a move that could backfire? What are your thoughts on the Colts' strategy here? Let us know in the comments below – do you think they should tag Jones, or focus on other priorities?