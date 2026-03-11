Colts Trade Anthony Richardson? Vikings Eyeing QB Upgrade | Why It Hinges on the Combine (2026)

The NFL’s Quarterback Carousel Spins Again: Anthony Richardson and the Colts Part Ways—But Where Will He Land?

In a move that’s sure to spark debate among football fans, the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Anthony Richardson have mutually agreed to explore a trade, marking the beginning of the end for their partnership. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is this a smart move for both sides, or is the Colts’ front office giving up too soon on a player once hailed as a potential franchise cornerstone? Let’s dive in.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Colts’ brass met with Richardson’s agent, Deiric Jackson, on Thursday morning, and the decision was made to seek trade options. This comes after a rocky start to Richardson’s career, which began with high hopes as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft. The Florida product entered the league with an enticing blend of athleticism and potential, but injuries quickly derailed his rookie season. In 2024, he struggled with accuracy and consistency, appearing in just 11 games. The final blow came last year when he was overtaken by Daniel Jones for the starting role and played in only two games before suffering an orbital bone fracture during pregame warmups in Week 6.

And this is the part most people miss: Despite these setbacks, Richardson’s raw talent remains undeniable. In three seasons, he’s completed 50.6% of 350 pass attempts for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. While those numbers aren’t eye-popping, they hint at a player who, in the right system, could still develop into a dynamic force. His athleticism and deep-ball prowess are particularly intriguing, though they’ve yet to translate consistently into on-field success.

The Minnesota Vikings have emerged as a team to watch in this saga. With J.J. McCarthy already in the mix, the Vikings are reportedly interested in adding Richardson to their quarterback room. But is this a match made in heaven, or a risky gamble? After all, Richardson’s journey mirrors that of other highly drafted quarterbacks like Trey Lance, who struggled to live up to expectations. The NFL’s fast-paced, high-pressure environment isn’t always kind to young quarterbacks who need time to develop—a point that’s sure to fuel discussions about the league’s approach to nurturing talent.

Colts GM Chris Ballard has been vocal about his belief in Richardson, stating, ‘Anthony’s still young. He’s still developing. So we’ll see what the future holds. But I still believe in Anthony.’ Yet, after meeting with Richardson’s representatives, it’s clear that his future lies elsewhere. The question now is: What will the Colts get in return? Given Richardson’s injury history and inconsistent performance, the trade value is likely to be minimal—a far cry from the first-round pick they invested in him.

Here’s the million-dollar question: Is Anthony Richardson a lost cause, or is he simply a victim of circumstance? Could a change of scenery and a system tailored to his strengths unlock his full potential? Or will he become another cautionary tale of a talented player who never quite found his footing in the NFL? Let us know what you think in the comments—this is one debate that’s sure to divide opinions.

As for the Colts, their focus remains on Daniel Jones, whom Ballard believes has a ‘bright future’ in Indianapolis. Meanwhile, the Vikings continue to explore their options at quarterback, with Richardson now in the mix. Whether he’ll find success in Minnesota or elsewhere remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Anthony Richardson’s story is far from over. Stay tuned as the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine unfolds, with live coverage on NFL Network and NFL+ through March 1.