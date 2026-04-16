Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in 27 Years: What Happened and How to Stay Safe (2026)

A tragic incident has unfolded in Colorado, leaving a woman dead in what is believed to be a rare mountain lion attack. This is the first fatal encounter with a mountain lion in the state since 1999, and it has sparked a wave of questions and concerns.

Hikers on Crosier Mountain trail witnessed a harrowing scene: a mountain lion near a person lying on the ground. They acted quickly, throwing rocks to scare the lion away and tending to the injured woman. One of the witnesses, a physician, confirmed the absence of a pulse.

The identity of the victim and the exact cause of death will be released by the Larimer County Coroner. Meanwhile, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating this incident as a suspected mountain lion attack.

"There were clear signs of a mountain lion attack, but we can't be certain," said Kara Van Hoose, a spokesperson for the agency. She added that it's believed the woman was hiking alone, which raises questions about the circumstances leading up to the attack.

A massive search operation was launched, involving various law enforcement agencies, a wildlife biologist, and houndsmen with tracking dogs. One mountain lion was located at the scene but escaped when officers fired shots. It was eventually tracked down and euthanized. Shortly after, a second mountain lion was found nearby and met the same fate.

"It's unclear whether one or multiple mountain lions were involved in the attack," Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated. The agency's policy mandates the euthanization of wildlife involved in attacks on humans for public safety reasons.

Pathologists will perform necropsies on the mountain lions to check for any abnormalities or neurological diseases, including rabies and avian influenza. They will also test for human DNA, which could provide crucial evidence. If the lions test negative for human DNA, the search for potential additional lions will continue.

Van Hoose confirmed on Friday that a third mountain lion was being sought after it was spotted near the incident area.

Mountain lion attacks on humans are considered rare in Colorado, with only 28 reported to the agency since 1990. The remoteness and heavily wooded nature of the area where the attack occurred, with its abundance of wildlife like bears and moose, adds to the complexity of the situation.

"This area is known for its mountain lion population, and conflicts are not uncommon," Van Hoose explained. "We expect to see sightings and encounters, especially during the winter when mountain lions follow deer and elk to lower elevations."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises hikers to be vigilant and prepared when venturing into areas known for wildlife. Making noise, appearing larger by holding objects overhead, and backing away from any potential threats are recommended strategies.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of wildlife conservation and the need for continued education and awareness. As we await further details, one question remains: Could this incident have been prevented, and what can we learn from it to ensure the safety of both humans and wildlife?