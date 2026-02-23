Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens: Battle of Quebec Returns (2026)

Get ready for a blast from the past that’s sure to stir up emotions! Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche will step onto the ice at the Bell Centre in Montreal wearing the iconic Quebec Nordiques jerseys, reigniting memories of one of hockey’s most intense rivalries—the Battle of Quebec. But here’s where it gets controversial: while fans cheer for the nostalgia, others might question whether this tribute truly honors the Nordiques’ legacy or simply reopens old wounds for Quebec hockey enthusiasts. Let’s dive in.

The Avalanche’s decision to don the Nordiques’ jerseys isn’t just a fashion statement—it’s a nod to the fiery Canadiens-Nordiques rivalry that dominated the 1980s and early 1990s. For those who lived through it, the Battle of Quebec was more than just hockey; it was a clash of cultures, styles, and provincial pride. And this is the part most people miss: the Nordiques, founded in 1972, began their journey in the World Hockey Association before joining the NHL in 1979, carving out a unique identity that still resonates today.

Fast forward to 1995, when the franchise relocated to Denver and transformed into the Colorado Avalanche. Backed by the legendary Patrick Roy—a former Canadiens goaltender—the Avalanche went on to win the Stanley Cup in their very first season after the move. Talk about a story of redemption! But here’s the kicker: while the Avalanche have since become a powerhouse, boasting an NHL-best record of 35-7-9 this season, the Canadiens are holding their own at 29-17-7, tied for third in the Atlantic Division. Will this throwback game fuel their fire or add salt to the wound?

As we gear up for tonight’s matchup, it’s impossible not to wonder: Does this tribute celebrate hockey history, or does it unintentionally highlight the pain of a franchise’s departure? Share your thoughts in the comments—we want to hear from you! This report, first published by The Canadian Press on Jan. 29, 2026, isn’t just about a jersey change; it’s about the stories, rivalries, and emotions that make hockey the sport we love.