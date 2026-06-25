Colony: Train to Busan Director's NEW Zombie Thriller! | First Look & Review (2026)

In the world of zombie cinema, South Korea's Yeon Sang-ho has established himself as a master of the craft with his influential films, notably Train to Busan. Now, with Colony, Sang-ho returns to the genre, bringing a fresh twist to the zombie apocalypse narrative.

Colony takes place at a biotech conference, where a terrorist attack unleashes a virus that creates a unique breed of zombies. These infected individuals are connected to a hive mind, a concept that adds an intriguing layer of complexity to the traditional zombie formula. As the story unfolds, we witness the struggle for survival of a handful of attendees, led by a former professor, Se-jeong, played by the iconic Gianna Jun.

What sets Colony apart is its exploration of the dynamics between the infected and the survivors. While the zombies operate as a unified force, the survivors, initially heroic and cohesive, eventually succumb to self-preservation, leading to a fascinating contrast. This internal conflict among the survivors adds a layer of psychological depth to the typical zombie thriller, making it more than just a gore-fest.

From a production standpoint, Colony boasts an impressive budget, resulting in top-notch visuals and an epic scale. This is a notable contrast to the horror genre's treatment in North America, where high-budget zombie films are rare. Sang-ho's decision to eschew excessive CGI in favor of practical effects and a large cast of contortionists playing zombies is a bold choice that pays off. The choreographed attacks are beautifully designed, creating a unique and memorable zombie experience.

The characters in Colony, while adhering to certain genre archetypes, also offer moments of subversion. Gianna Jun's Se-jeong is a compelling heroine with a flawed past, adding depth to her character. Similarly, Ji Chang-wook's security guard, Hyun-seok, provides a cool and capable presence, with his character arc being one of the film's highlights.

While Colony may not reach the heights of Train to Busan or the upcoming Resident Evil, it is a highly entertaining and well-crafted addition to the zombie genre. With its unique twist on the hive mind concept and impressive production values, it is sure to satisfy fans of the genre. Personally, I found the exploration of human dynamics in the face of a zombie outbreak to be particularly fascinating, as it adds a layer of complexity that elevates the film beyond mere horror entertainment.

In conclusion, Colony is a welcome return to the zombie genre for Yeon Sang-ho, offering a fresh take on the apocalypse narrative. With its blend of action, horror, and psychological depth, it is a film that will leave a lasting impression on viewers. As we continue to explore the zombie genre, it's exciting to see filmmakers like Sang-ho pushing the boundaries and offering new perspectives on this beloved subgenre.