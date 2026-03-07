Collin Murray-Boyles Shines with 17 Points! Raptors Sweep Hawks 118-100 | NBA Highlights (2026)

The Toronto Raptors dominated the Atlanta Hawks, securing a 118-100 victory on Monday night. This win marked the second in a two-game sweep, showcasing the team's resilience and depth. Collin Murray-Boyles, a rookie, shone brightly, scoring 17 points and contributing seven rebounds and seven assists. His performance was particularly notable, as he stepped up in place of the injured Jakob Poeltl, who was sidelined due to a back strain. Despite Poeltl's absence, the Raptors' coach, Darko Rajakovic, confirmed that Poeltl had been cleared for contact, indicating a positive outlook for the team's future games.

Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram also played pivotal roles, with Barnes finishing with 18 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds, and Ingram contributing 19 points and nine rebounds. The Raptors' offensive prowess was evident, as seven players reached double-digit scoring, outpacing the Hawks' efforts. Atlanta's Kristaps Porzingis returned to the lineup after missing the previous game, scoring nine points in 20 minutes off the bench. However, the Hawks struggled with their 3-point shooting, making only 12 out of 34 attempts, while the Raptors shot 47 out of 90 from the field, showcasing their efficiency.

The Raptors' dominance was further highlighted by their 64-44 advantage in the paint, outscoring the Hawks in this crucial area. This win sets the stage for the Raptors' upcoming game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, while the Hawks will host the New Orleans Pelicans, providing an opportunity for both teams to continue their season with momentum.