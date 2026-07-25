College Football's Rising Stars: Meet the Sophomore Sensations of 2026 (2026)

The 2026 college football season promises to be a thrilling affair, with a talented group of sophomore stars poised to make their mark. These players, who were once promising freshmen, have now evolved into potential first-round draft picks, ready to redefine the sport. From explosive quarterbacks to dynamic receivers and defensive playmakers, the 2026 class is a force to be reckoned with. Here's a closer look at some of the standout players who will shape the playoff race and the national conversation.

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami

Toney is a playmaking phenomenon, showcasing effortless explosiveness that separates him from ordinary receivers. With 109 total receptions in his freshman year, he set a single-season program record and ACC freshman record. Toney's ability to be dangerous after the catch and his positional versatility make him a nightmare for opposing secondaries. He's set to be a featured weapon in the Shannon Dawson offense, alongside former Duke standouts Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate, and returning star Mark Fletcher Jr. at running back. Toney's ceiling is high, and he's on track to become an All-American if his production matches his flash.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, California

Sagapolutele, a first-year player at a Power Four program, showed remarkable poise and talent. He completed his throws at a 68.7% clip over Cal's final five games, despite 205 passing attempts. His calm presence and arm talent make him a dangerous asset, and his poise in the ACC is a significant advantage. With the arrival of Coach Tosh Lupoi and the hiring of Jordan Somerville, Sagapolutele is poised to elevate the entire offense and accelerate his breakout.

Brandon Finney Jr., CB, Oregon

Finney is a premier cornerback, physical at the line of scrimmage and fluid in transition. He collected three interceptions in his freshman year, including a standout performance against Texas Tech. Finney's confidence and ability to play on an island against elite receivers make him a key player in Oregon's secondary. With a loaded secondary and a strong defensive playmaking presence, Finney is set to make a significant impact in 2026.

DJ Pickett, CB, LSU

Pickett, a rangy 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman All-American, is a three-and-out athlete with exceptional range and energy. He picked off three passes in 13 games and finished with 37 tackles and two sacks. Pickett's high-energy playmaking abilities and two more seasons of big plays make him a force to be reckoned with in the SEC.

Devin Sanchez, CB, Ohio State

Sanchez, a former first-round cornerback prospect, played a crucial role in the Buckeyes' defense as a freshman. With 15 tackles, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery, he is expected to hear his name called on Day 1 of the NFL Draft in two years. His development and leadership will be vital to the team's success.

Mason Heintschel, QB, Pittsburgh

Heintschel, an early enrollee, had a successful freshman campaign, going 6-3 over nine starts. His development and ability to chase quarterbacks to the portal make him a key player in the ACC. With a chance to muddy up the ACC title picture, Heintschel's spotlight opportunities against Miami, Louisville, and Virginia Tech will be crucial.

Dijon Lee, CB, Alabama

Lee, a physical 6-foot-4, 205-pound cornerback, made an immediate impact in Tuscaloosa. As an all-SEC freshman team honoree, he unseated previous starter Domani Jackson. Lee's athletic abilities and physical presence make him a menace to defend, and his potential as a top cornerback in the SEC is evident.

Elyiss Williams, TE, Georgia

Williams, a 6-foot-7, 255-pound tight end, is a force to be reckoned with. Primarily used in blocking situations last fall, he recorded seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. With his strength and power at the line of scrimmage, Williams is set to become a dependable third-down and red-zone threat in Mike Bobo's multi-tight end sets.

Bryce Fitzgerald, S, Miami

Fitzgerald, a sophomore, led the ACC with six interceptions last season and was one of six players nationally with at least five picks. With more snaps coming his way, Fitzgerald is poised to set record-breaking numbers and become one of the program's top players at the back end. The single-season record for most interceptions is 10, set by Sean Taylor in 2003.

Carius Curne, OL, Ole Miss

Curne, a four-star signee, started five of the eight games he appeared in as a true freshman. His athletic abilities and starting role make him a key player for the Rebels. With his potential and starting spot secured, Curne is set to contribute significantly to the team's offensive success.

Mandrell Desir, EDGE, Florida State

Desir, the more productive of the Desir twins, recorded 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks last season as a freshman. His sack total was the third-most in program history for a first-year player, and he ended the campaign with at least 0.5 sacks in five consecutive games. Desir's leadership and defensive impact make him a vital part of Florida State's defensive rebuild.

Michael Fasusi, OT, Oklahoma

Fasusi, an extremely athletic left tackle, anchors the position despite his smaller size. He beat out fellow sophomore Peyton Joseph for the role in 2026 as the Sooners try to improve their offensive struggles. Fasusi's athletic abilities and starting role make him a key player in the team's offensive line.

Kaliq Lockett, WR, Texas

Lockett, a redshirt freshman, is one of the program's fastest players and a key option in an ultra-talented wideout room. His agility and speed make him nearly impossible to cover from the slot. Lockett's potential and arrival moment against Coastal Carolina enhance his confidence and role in the team's offense.

Gideon Davidson, RB, Clemson

Davidson, a versatile threat, rushed 60 times for 260 yards and had 11 receptions over 190 snaps as a true freshman. With first-team reps and the arrival of Chris Johnson in the portal, Davidson is set to have an eye-popping campaign and contribute significantly to the team's offensive success.

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, LB, Michigan

Owusu-Boateng, a former four-star recruit and younger brother of NFL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, is a coveted piece for Michigan's defensive staff. His athletic traits and speed in space make him a key player in blitzing and pass-rush situations. Owusu-Boateng's leadership and versatility will be vital to the team's defensive success.

Jayden Sellers, WR, South Carolina

Sellers, the younger brother of Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, averaged 15.3 yards per catch over 22 receptions in five games. His arrival moment against Coastal Carolina and enhanced confidence this spring make him a key player in the team's wideout room.

Byron Baldwin, S, Indiana

Baldwin, the highest-ranked recruit in the Hoosiers' 2025 signing class, is set to see a ton of reps this fall. With the team replacing veterans Louis Moore and Devan Boykin in the secondary, Baldwin's leadership and potential as a next star in the making will be crucial to the team's defensive success.