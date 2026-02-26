College Football Playoff Viewership Drops: What's the Reason? (2026)

The College Football Playoff semifinals have seen a notable dip in viewership compared to last year's numbers, raising questions about the future of the expanded playoff format.

Let's dive into the numbers. The first semifinal game, Miami vs. Ole Miss, attracted an average of 15.8 million viewers, a significant 11% drop from the Penn State vs. Notre Dame matchup in the same time slot last year. Similarly, the second semifinal, Oregon vs. Indiana, drew 18 million viewers, a decrease of 16% from the Texas vs. Ohio State game in 2022.

But here's where it gets controversial: these declines are even more pronounced when considering Nielsen's new Big Data measurement system, which generally shows increased viewership for sports this year. So, the decreases in College Football Playoff viewership are likely even steeper than they appear at first glance.

One factor that might have contributed to this drop is the absence of well-known, prestigious schools in the semifinals. The most-watched quarterfinal games featured Alabama and Ohio State, both of which are considered 'blue bloods' in college football.

Additionally, the timing of the games could have played a role. The only quarterfinal game that didn't outperform the semifinals was Oregon vs. Texas Tech, which was a lopsided 23-0 blowout.

However, it's worth noting that the New Year's games did perform better last year, with only one semifinal game outdrawing the Ohio State vs. Oregon matchup in the Cotton Bowl.

As ESPN and the College Football Playoff consider adjustments to the schedule and format, one potential solution could be moving the semifinals back to New Year's Day. This change might help boost viewership, especially when compared to the NFL's conference semifinals and championship games, which attract significantly larger audiences.

Despite the declines in the semifinals, the College Football Playoff is still averaging 16.8 million viewers across all three rounds, roughly on par with last year's numbers.

Despite the declines in the semifinals, the College Football Playoff is still averaging 16.8 million viewers across all three rounds, roughly on par with last year's numbers.