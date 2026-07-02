College Football Playoff: Jon Sumrall Questions Inclusion of Two Group of Five Teams (2026)

The world of college football has been abuzz with a unique debate, one that highlights the complexities of the sport's evolving landscape. The inclusion of Group of Five (GO5) teams in the College Football Playoff has sparked a fascinating conversation, and it's one that deserves a deeper dive.

The 2025 College Football Playoff: A Tale of Two GO5 Teams

In a season that defied expectations, the 2025 College Football Playoff saw an unprecedented move: the inclusion of not one, but two GO5 teams, Tulane and James Madison. This decision, while groundbreaking, also raised questions about the balance and fairness of the playoff system.

The Debate Unfolds

Enter Jon Sumrall, the newly appointed head coach of Florida, and formerly of Tulane. Sumrall's perspective is intriguing, as he's experienced the playoff from both sides. He questions the merit of having two GO5 teams in a 12-team playoff, suggesting that access alone might not be enough to justify their inclusion.

This stance is not without its critics. Urban Meyer and Danny Kanell, for instance, have expressed outrage at the idea, with Kanell going so far as to say that GO5 teams "have zero business" in the playoff. They argue for stricter criteria, proposing that GO5 teams should have to prove their mettle against top-tier competition.

A Broader Perspective

What makes this debate particularly fascinating is the underlying question of equity in college football. Are we truly seeing a level playing field, or is the system stacked against certain conferences? The ACC's lackluster performance last season and the subsequent inclusion of another GO5 team instead of a potential at-large program like Notre Dame or BYU, highlights this imbalance.

Personally, I think it's a delicate balance. While I understand the desire for fairness, we must also consider the impact of such rules on the growth and development of GO5 programs. If we set the bar too high, we risk stifling their progress and denying them the opportunity to showcase their talent on the biggest stage.

Looking Ahead

As we move forward, it's clear that the college football landscape is evolving. The 12-team playoff format is a step towards inclusivity, but it also brings new challenges. The conversation around GO5 teams is just one aspect of a larger discussion about the future of the sport.

In my opinion, the key lies in finding a system that rewards merit while also promoting diversity and competition. It's a fine line to tread, but one that's essential for the sport's long-term health and appeal.