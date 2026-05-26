In the intricate dance of college admissions, where every decision carries weight, three young adults find themselves at a crossroads. Paulina Klitz, Kenji Radley, and Maz Olson, each with their own aspirations and priorities, navigate the labyrinth of choices. The question of which college to attend is not merely about academics; it's a tapestry of factors that shape their future. From the bucolic charm of Vassar College to the vibrant city life of Temple University, each student's journey is a testament to the myriad considerations that go into this pivotal decision. As we delve into their stories, we uncover the layers of affordability, academic fit, social fit, and graduation rates that make up the puzzle of college selection. But beyond the data and rankings, there's a deeper narrative at play, one that speaks to the heart of personal growth and the pursuit of dreams.
College Decision Dilemma: Students Share Their Stories and Priorities (2026)
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