College Classmate DEMANDS Lecture Recordings & Cusses Me Out! (AITA Storytime) (2026)

A tale of good intentions gone awry! A college student's kindness led to an unexpected fallout, and now they're seeking advice.

Our protagonist, a freshman struggling with multiple challenges, including ADHD, anxiety, and depression, found themselves in a tricky situation. They began helping a transfer student from Africa by recording lectures and uploading them to YouTube promptly after class. This task, initially a favor, soon became a daily expectation, with the classmate demanding immediate uploads, even during the student's sleeping hours.

But here's where it gets controversial: the helper, already burdened with their own issues, felt taken advantage of. They had to sacrifice their phone usage during lectures, missing out on personal notes and pictures. And when they couldn't upload instantly, they faced a verbal assault from their classmate.

Despite a lunch invitation and study help, the helper felt used. They wondered, "Is it wrong to set boundaries when someone expects too much?"

This story raises questions: When does helping become a burden? How do we navigate such situations without burning out?

What's your take?