College Classmate DEMANDS Lecture Recordings & Cusses Me Out! (AITA Storytime) (2026)

A tale of good intentions gone awry! A college student's kindness led to an unexpected fallout, and now they're seeking advice.

Our protagonist, a freshman struggling with multiple challenges, including ADHD, anxiety, and depression, found themselves in a tricky situation. They began helping a transfer student from Africa by recording lectures and uploading them to YouTube promptly after class. This task, initially a favor, soon became a daily expectation, with the classmate demanding immediate uploads, even during the student's sleeping hours.

See Also
WVU & WVU Health System: Powering West Virginia's Economy with $14B ImpactThe Impact of Trump's Policies on Federal Research: UW Professors Speak OutAstrid Tuminez Steps Down: A Legacy of Leadership at UVUUNR & UNLV Tuition Hike: What You Need to Know!

But here's where it gets controversial: the helper, already burdened with their own issues, felt taken advantage of. They had to sacrifice their phone usage during lectures, missing out on personal notes and pictures. And when they couldn't upload instantly, they faced a verbal assault from their classmate.

See Also
Student Eats AI Artwork in Wild Protest at Alaska University - What Really Happened?

Despite a lunch invitation and study help, the helper felt used. They wondered, "Is it wrong to set boundaries when someone expects too much?"

This story raises questions: When does helping become a burden? How do we navigate such situations without burning out?

What's your take? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Let's discuss and learn together!

College Classmate DEMANDS Lecture Recordings & Cusses Me Out! (AITA Storytime) (2026)

References

Top Articles
Cheap Russian Drones: How NATO is Adapting to a New Threat
Boxing's Best Fighters of the 21st Century: Expert Analysis and Predictions
Matt Szczur on 2016 Cubs World Series Win: Reunion, Memories & More
Latest Posts
How Smartphones Changed Us: Can We Reclaim Our Lives? (BJ Fogg, Social Media, AI)
Cyclocross World Champs 2026: Lucinda Brand's Dominant Victory | Full Race Highlights
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Trent Wehner

Last Updated:

Views: 5943

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (76 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Trent Wehner

Birthday: 1993-03-14

Address: 872 Kevin Squares, New Codyville, AK 01785-0416

Phone: +18698800304764

Job: Senior Farming Developer

Hobby: Paintball, Calligraphy, Hunting, Flying disc, Lapidary, Rafting, Inline skating

Introduction: My name is Trent Wehner, I am a talented, brainy, zealous, light, funny, gleaming, attractive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.