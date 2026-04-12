College Basketball: Big Wins for Duke and Arizona, Shaking Up the NCAA Tournament Race (2026)

In the world of college basketball, February brought both triumphs and setbacks for various teams. Duke and Arizona emerged as big winners, with Duke's thrilling 68-63 victory over Michigan and Arizona's 73-66 win over Houston, respectively. These wins solidified their positions as top contenders in the NCAA Tournament bracket. However, Michigan and Houston suffered setbacks, with Michigan losing to Duke and Houston falling to Arizona. The race for the top spot in the bracket remains intense and unpredictable.

UCLA's impressive comeback from a 23-point deficit against Illinois, secured by Donovan Dent's game-winning layup, and AJ Dybantsa's near-triple-double performance for BYU against Iowa State, were notable highlights. These wins showcase the resilience and talent of these teams.

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On the other hand, Kansas' home loss to Cincinnati and Ole Miss' loss to Florida were disappointing setbacks. Kansas, a No. 3 seed, suffered a historic home loss, while Ole Miss' season continues to struggle.

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The article also mentions the impact of bracketology on teams' rankings and the challenges faced by the 2026 NCAA Tournament committee. It highlights the importance of every game and the potential for teams to rise or fall in the rankings.

In summary, February's college basketball games were filled with excitement and surprises, with teams fighting for their positions in the NCAA Tournament. The race remains wide open, and every game can make a significant difference in the final rankings.

College Basketball: Big Wins for Duke and Arizona, Shaking Up the NCAA Tournament Race (2026)

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