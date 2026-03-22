Colin Jost Hosts 'The Rundown' on SNL: A Look Back at Classic Cold Opens (2026)

The latest addition to the Saturday Night Live (SNL) universe, 'The Rundown', is a fascinating concept that delves into the creative process behind the iconic cold opens. This series, hosted by Colin Jost, takes a unique approach to celebrating the show's history by inviting former cast members to curate their favorite sketches. What makes this particularly intriguing is the insight it offers into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of SNL, where creativity and spontaneity often collide to create timeless moments.

Jost, a seasoned writer and performer, reflects on his own journey with cold opens. He reveals that writing these segments is both a challenging and rewarding experience, as he has crafted over a hundred of them during his time on the show. The writer's pride in his work is evident, but he also acknowledges the pressure of creating something memorable within a limited time frame. This tension between creativity and constraint is a fascinating aspect of the show's creative process.

One of the standout moments in the first episode is Jost's discussion of the Brett Kavanaugh hearing sketch, a remarkable feat of rapid-fire writing and casting. The fact that they managed to pull together a live broadcast in less than 24 hours showcases the sheer talent and dedication of the SNL team. This episode serves as a testament to the show's ability to adapt and deliver under intense time constraints, a skill that is both impressive and essential to its success.

The concept of 'The Rundown' itself is a clever way to engage with the show's rich history. By allowing former cast members to contribute their personal favorites, it adds a layer of subjectivity and nostalgia to the experience. This approach not only provides a fresh perspective on classic sketches but also highlights the diverse talents that have contributed to SNL's legacy. The series has the potential to become a beloved tradition, offering fans a chance to relive their favorite moments and discover new ones.

However, what many people don't realize is the sheer amount of work and collaboration that goes into creating these iconic cold opens. The process involves not only the writers but also the performers, directors, and producers, all working together to craft a segment that is both funny and relevant. This collaborative effort is what makes SNL such a remarkable achievement in television comedy.

In my opinion, 'The Rundown' is a brilliant addition to the SNL franchise, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process that is both entertaining and informative. It raises a deeper question about the balance between creativity and efficiency in the entertainment industry, and it invites us to appreciate the hard work and talent that goes into creating something as beloved as Saturday Night Live.