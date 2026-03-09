Colin Ford: A Legacy in Photography and Film | National Museum Pioneer (2026)

Colin Ford: A Life Dedicated to the Art of Photography

It's with a mix of respect and admiration that we remember Colin Ford, a man whose passion for photography illuminated the art world. Ford, who recently passed away at the age of 91, wasn't just an enthusiast; he was a driving force, a visionary who championed photography in all its forms. His legacy is one of accessibility, preservation, and a deep appreciation for the moving image.

Ford's journey began in 1972 as the inaugural keeper of photography and film at the National Portrait Gallery (NPG) in London, a groundbreaking role for a national museum. Before this, he spent seven years as deputy curator of the National Film Archive. Initially, he faced the challenge of introducing still photography to an institution that hadn't yet embraced it. But Ford, with his characteristic determination, quickly made his mark.

He spearheaded a campaign to secure three volumes of 1840s photographs by David Octavius Hill and Robert Adamson, raising £32,000 from an anonymous donor to purchase them for the NPG. This acquisition was a pivotal moment, leading to an exhibition that drew 23,000 visitors and a co-authored book with Roy Strong. He also commissioned portraits of living subjects, including the series The Great British by Arnold Newman.

Ford's impact extended beyond collecting. He intervened to prevent the export of an album assembled by Julia Margaret Cameron, marking the first time photography was deemed of outstanding cultural significance. A public appeal raised £52,000 to secure the album for the NPG, which later became the first set of photographs to be accessioned by the new national museum.

Ford's vision extended to the creation of the National Museum of Photography, Film and Television in Bradford, which later became the National Science and Media Museum. Audiences were drawn to the first Imax cinema in the UK, photographic technology displays, and exhibitions by internationally renowned artists. By 1988, it had attracted a staggering 3.5 million visitors.

After a decade in Bradford, Ford directed the National Museums and Galleries of Wales, consolidating ten institutions into seven during his five-year tenure. In 2025, he donated his library of 2000 photography books to Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales.

Ford's passion for Julia Margaret Cameron's work led to extensive scholarship, culminating in a catalogue raisonné in 2003. He even resisted using the word "complete" in the title, and, as a result, dozens of previously unknown Cameron photographs came to light after the book's publication. He spearheaded the campaign to save Dimbola, Cameron's home, and served as vice-president of the Julia Margaret Cameron Trust. In 2024, his 90th birthday was celebrated with a theatrical reading of Cameron's life.

Ford's life was rich and varied. Born in Battersea, he developed a love for music and performance, which served him well as a lecturer, broadcaster, and arts campaigner. He wrote the catalogue for the first André Kertész exhibition in Britain and organized further Hungarian exhibitions. In the 1980s and 90s, he was a regular presenter on BBC Radio 4's arts program Kaleidoscope. He was appointed CBE in 1993 and made an honorary fellow of the Royal Photographic Society in 1999.

His influence extended beyond the art world, touching on education and cultural preservation. Ford's legacy is a testament to the power of passion, vision, and the enduring beauty of photography.

